Coronavirus Lockdown: 42% Drop In Crime Rate Since March 15, Says Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has registered nearly 2,000 cases including that of robbery, motor vehicle theft and other crimes since March 15, a drop of 42 percent as compared to the same period last year, police said on Friday.
According to data shared by police, a total of 1,971 cases have been registered since March 15 to 31 as against 3,415 cases during the same period last year.
Out of these, 53 cases of robbery, 181 cases of snatching, 27 cases under sections of grievous hurt, 55 cases of burglary, 1,243 cases of motor vehicle theft, 66 case of house theft, 72 cases under sections of outraging modesty of women, 150 cases of kidnapping, while 112 cases of accidents with no casualties were reported.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days to control the spread of COVID-19.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai174
Pune49
Sangli24
Thane20
Nagpur18
Ahmednagar8
Mumbai Sub Urban5
Yavatmal4
Buldana4
Satara3
Kolhapur2
Palghar2
Raigad2
Sindhudurg1
Blanks1
Ratnagiri1
Nashik1
Jalagaon1
Gondia1
Aurangabad1
Details Awaited*13
335
309 3
42
16 3
DistrictCases
Chennai37
Coimbatoor29
Tiruneveli29
Erode26
Theni20
Namakkal18
Dindugal17
Madurai15
Tirupattur7
Salem6
Kanyakumari5
Sivagangai5
Thoothukudi3
Villupuram3
Kanchipurum3
Thiruvarur2
Karur2
Thiruvannamalai2
Tirupur1
Trichirapalli1
Vellore1
Thanjavur1
Virudhunagar1
Details Awaited*75
309 75
304 75
6
1
DistrictCases
Kasargod115
Kannur49
Ernakulam23
Thiruvanthpuram13
Mallapuram11
Thrissur11
Pathanamthitta10
Kozhikode9
Kottayam6
Palakkad6
Idukki4
Wayanad3
Kollam3
Alappuzha2
Details Awaited*21
286 21
261 19
27 2
2
DistrictCases
South Delhi63
South East16
Central12
West Delhi12
South West10
East Delhi9
North Delhi9
Shahdara8
North East6
North West5
New Delhi2
Details Awaited*67
219
215
8
4
DistrictCases
Gb Nagar45
Meerut19
Agra12
Lucknow9
Ghaziabad8
Bareilly6
Bulandshahar3
Varanasi2
Philibhit2
Jaunpur1
Kanpur1
Bagpat1
Lakhimpur1
Shamli1
Basti1
Moradabad1
Details Awaited*59
172 59
160 59
14
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur32
Bhilwara26
Evacuees From Iran18
Jhunjhunu8
Jodhpur8
Ajmer5
Dungarpur3
Pratapgarh2
Foreign Nationals2
Pali1
Alwar1
Sikar1
Churu1
Details Awaited*59
167 59
164 59
3
0
DistrictCases
Hyderabad44
Karimnagar13
Madchal11
Ranga Reddy11
Bhadradri4
Mahboobnagar3
Kamareddy3
Nizamabad2
Gadwal2
Warangal (u)1
Details Awaited*64
158 51
164 55
1
7 4
DistrictCases
Prakasam15
Kadappa15
West Godavari12
Vizag11
Guntur9
Chitoor6
East Godavari6
Krishna6
Nellore3
Ananthapur2
Kurnool1
Details Awaited*46
132 46
132 46
1
1
DistrictCases
Bbmp30
Bengaluru Urban21
Mysore18
Dakshin Kannada9
Uttar Kannada8
Chikkaballapura7
Kalaburgi4
Bellary3
Udupi3
Davangere3
Bengaluru Rural1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumkuru1
Details Awaited*14
124 14
117 13
10 1
3
DistrictCases
Indore12
Jabalpur8
Ujjain4
Bhopal3
Shivpuri2
Gwalior1
Neemuch1
Details Awaited*73
104 5
110 5
0
6
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad33
Gandhinagar10
Rajkot10
Surat9
Vadodara9
Bhavnagar6
Girsomnath2
Kutch1
Mehsana1
Porbandar1
Details Awaited*13
95 8
93 7
10 2
8 1
DistrictCases
Srinagar25
Bandipora11
Budgam7
Jammu5
Udhampur4
Rajouri3
Pulwama3
Baramulla2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*13
75 13
74 12
3 1
2
DistrictCases
Kolkata17
Nadia5
Hooghly4
East Medinipur3
North 24 Parganas3
Howrah2
West Medinipur1
Kalimpong1
South 24 Parganas1
Details Awaited*26
63 10
63 13
3
3
DistrictCases
Gurugram24
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Palwal1
Ambala1
Sonipat1
Hissar1
Details Awaited*6
49 6
25 3
24 3
0
DistrictCases
Sbs Nagar19
Sas Nagar10
Hoshiarpur6
Jalandhar5
Ludhiana3
Amritsar2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*2
48 2
52 3
1
5 1
DistrictCases
Munger8
Patna5
Siwan5
Gaya1
Begusarai1
Gopalganj1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Details Awaited*6
29 5
30 5
0
1
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18 2
18 2
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*16
16 11
16 11
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14 1
11 1
3
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun4
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*5
10 3
8 3
2
0
DistrictCases
South Andaman10
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur5
Rajnandgaon1
Durg1
Bilaspur1
Korba1
9
6
3 1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*6
6 1
6 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*3
6 3
6 3
1
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry2
Mahe1
Details Awaited*2
5 2
4 2
1
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Bhadrak1
Details Awaited*1
5 1
5 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Ranchi1
Details Awaited*1
2 1
2 1
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal (w)1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
