460 Flights Ferried Over 34,000 On Wednesday: Aviation Minister

Domestic flight operations resumed in India on Monday after a gap of two months

A total of 460 domestic flights carrying 34,336 passengers were operated on Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said today.

Domestic flight operations resumed in India on Monday after a gap of two months. A total of 428 and 445 domestic services were operated in the country on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

In February this year, when the lockdown was not imposed, around 4.12 lakh passengers travelled daily through domestic flights in India, according to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.

During the pre-lockdown period, Indian airports handled around 3,000 daily domestic flights, said aviation industry sources.

"India is flying high. Domestic operation figures for May 27, 2020 (till 23.59 hrs): Departures 460 with 34,336 passengers handled. Arrivals 464 with 33,525 passengers handled," Mr Puri said on Twitter.

If a flight takes off before midnight and lands in another airport after midnight, its departure and arrival are counted on different days, leading to a seeming mismatch in the figures of a particular day.

International passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country. All scheduled domestic passenger services were suspended in India from March 25 to May 24 due to restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.