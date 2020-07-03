Coronavirus Live Updates: Second COVID-19 Vaccine Cleared For Human Trials As India Crosses 6 Lakh Cases

India has over 6 lakh coronavirus cases (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: The Drug Controller General of India has approved pharmaceutical firm Zydus Cadila to start Phase I and Phase II human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine. This is the second vaccine after Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN to get the approval. Drug manufacturers around the world are racing to develop a vaccine against the novel coronavirus; a novel virus is one that has never previously been identified in humans, making the task of creating a vaccine that much harder.

India has breached the 6-lakh mark with the addition of a large number of fresh coronavirus cases from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Maharashtra reported over 6,000 cases in the last 24 hours in a record high for the first time since the global coronavirus outbreak. The state, which has been the worst hit by the pandemic, reported 6,330 cases today, taking the total count to over 1.86 lakh.

Over 8,000 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including 125 fatalities in the last 24 hours. 8,018 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the past one day.

Here are the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates:

Jul 03, 2020 06:28 (IST) Delhi reviews setting up of COVID-19 war room

Amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the national capital, top government authorities have reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.



The Kejriwal government has been emphasising on ramping up health infrastructure to meet the projected bed requirements for patients, as part of which it has already acquired several hotels, banquet halls and attached them with hospitals and nursing homes.



The Delhi heath department in its bulletin on Thursday said Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has "reviewed setting up of a COVID-19 war room".



The move comes amid rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital.

