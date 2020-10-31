Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Recovery Rate Rises To 91%

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent.
The COVID-19 deaths in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Delhi Covid Cases Above 5,000 For 3rd Straight Day, Spike In ICU Patients
For the third consecutive day, Delhi recorded over 5,000 new coronavirus cases with a new 24-hour high of 5,891 on Friday. Delhi had recorded its second-highest cases on Thursday at 5,739. Total cases are now at over 3.81 lakh.
47 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and 4,433 people recovered. Delhi's total active cases are at 32,363 while deaths are at 6,470.
For the third consecutive day, Delhi recorded over 5,000 new coronavirus cases with a new 24-hour high of 5,891 on Friday. Delhi had recorded its second-highest cases on Thursday at 5,739. Total cases are now at over 3.81 lakh.
47 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and 4,433 people recovered. Delhi's total active cases are at 32,363 while deaths are at 6,470.
3.42 lakh total people in Delhi have recovered so far and the recovery rate stands at 89.8 per cent while the death rate is 1.7 per cent.