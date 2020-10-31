Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Recovery Rate Rises To 91%

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day.

India saw 48,648 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the COVID-19 caseload to 80,88,851, while the active cases fell below 6,00,000, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The national recovery rate crossed 91 per cent.

The COVID-19 deaths in the country climbed to 1,21,090 with 563 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases: