Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 400 New Coronavirus Cases In Last 24 Hours

Coronavirus: A total of 163 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment.

Sixty-two people have died after being infected by the novel coronavirus, the government said on Monday. Across the country, the number of confirmed cases is now 2,547, with 478 new cases detected in the past 24 hours. A total of 163 people have been discharged from hospitals after receiving treatment. Confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported from 211 districts across the country, up from 161 on March 29 and 75 on March 22. Worldwide the number of COVID-19 positive cases has crossed 1 million, with over 50,000 dead. On Thursday the World Bank approved $1 billion in emergency financing for India to tackle the outbreak. On Friday morning Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, via a brief video message, for the second time since a nationwide 21-day "total lockdown" was initiated. The centre, meanwhile, has identified 13 coronavirus hotspots across the country. The Uttar Pradesh government has filed charges against some members of the Tablighi Jamaat, the Islamic sect whose religious gathering in Delhi has been linked to hundreds of coronavirus cases, under the strict National Security Act (NSA). The charges were filed after allegations of misconduct against and assault on nurses at a Ghaziabad hospital. While ordering the charges to be filed, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described them as "enemies of humanity". Those charged under the NSA can be held for up to a year if the accused are seen to threaten public order.

Here Are The Live updates On The Coronavirus Outbreak In India:

Apr 04, 2020 08:09 (IST) Virus patients in Spain get five-star hotel quarantine



An ambulance driver wearing a white protective gown enters a Barcelona hotel and announces the arrival of three new "customers" -- a trio of coronavirus patients discharged from hospital into luxury quarantine. "Good morning! How are you? My name is Enrique Aranda and I am probably the first non-health care worker you see in several days," says the director of the five-star Melia Sarria hotel, peering into the ambulance. It took just three days to convert the hotel, which features contemporary decor and bathrooms with marble finishing, into a clinic. "Some patients arrive thinking that they were taken out of the hospital to be left to die, many people are frightened. I try to make them forget all that," said Aranda, wearing masks and gloves. "I don't let them out of the ambulance until I get a smile out of them. I want them to enter in another way, that they see that they aren't in a hospital anymore, it is a hotel." Instead of arriving with a suitcase, the hotel's new clients carry bags containing just a few personal belongings and their medical reports.

Apr 04, 2020 08:08 (IST) China pauses to commemorate virus victims



China came to a standstill on Saturday to mourn patients and medical staff killed by the coronavirus, with the world's most populous country observing a nationwide three-minute silence. People and traffic stopped in the street as air-raid sirens and car horns sounded in memory of the more than 3,300 lives claimed by the virus in China.

Apr 04, 2020 07:48 (IST) Americans urged to wear masks as virus toll mounts around world



The United States on Friday advised all Americans to wear masks in public to protect against the new coronavirus, fearing the illness that has infected more than one million people worldwide may be spreading by normal breathing. The recommendation came as the US set a new record for the number of COVID-19 deaths in one day with 1,480 dead, the most of any country since the pandemic began. That topped the record set by the US the previous day with 1,169 deaths. President Donald Trump said the government recommendation for all 330 million Americans to wear non-medical masks in places such as grocery stores would last "for a period of time."

Apr 04, 2020 07:47 (IST) IIT Roorkee develops low-cost gear for Covid-19 medics



Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has developed low-cost face shields for frontline healthcare workers at AIIMS Rishikesh. Spectacle-type design of protection shield provides ease of replacement as the transparent sheet is not bound to a reusable frame.Cost of the sheet is as low as Rs 5. Manufacturing cost per shield is approximately Rs 45&mass manufacturing cost will be less than Rs 25: IIT,Roorkee https://t.co/0mwN0pzCvG - ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020

Apr 04, 2020 07:43 (IST) Puducherry Chief Minister urges people to respond to PM's call



Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appealed to the people of the union territory to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting a candle or lamp on April 5 to demonstrate the country's collective will to fight coronavirus, PTI reported. Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appealed to the people of the union territory to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for lighting a candle or lamp on April 5 to demonstrate the country's collective will to fight coronavirus, PTI reported.