Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Rises To Over 1.02 Crore, 1.48 Lakh Deaths

Coronavirus Cases In India: The country has reported 1,48,153 deaths so far. (File)

The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 16,432 new infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, the lowest in little over six months, while the death count increased to 1,48,153 with 252 new fatalities, the updated data showed.

Six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in the country. The new strain is believed to be 70 per cent more infectious, but doctors have said there is no reason yet to believe that it is more lethal or will not be controlled by a vaccine. All six patients have recently returned from the UK, where cases have spiralled within days.

Three of the patients are in NIMHANS, Bengaluru, two in Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, Hyderabad and one in National Institute of Virology, Pune.

All patients have been kept in "single room isolation" in designated healthcare facilities by the state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been started for co-travellers, their families and others, the government said.

Here are the LIVE updates on Coronavirus Cases: