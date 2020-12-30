Don't Vanish, Get Tested: BS Yediyurappa On 7 UK Covid Cases In Karnataka

In India, of the 20 Covid cases with UK strain, seven are in Karnataka. (File)

As the number of COVID-19 patients with the UK coronavirus strain shot to 20 in India - seven in Karnataka - Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called on all people who flew back from foreign countries to "get tested for their own sake". The appeal came amid growing worries about the B.1.1.7 strain - considered 70 per cent more transmissible - pushing up infections in the state - second worst hit in terms of absolute numbers.

"Those who came from outside (Britain and other countries over the last two months) must be tested. Those who have already arrived, instead of disappearing, they should get tested for their own sake. As it (UK Covid variant) spreads very easily, this will help to control it... There should not be unnecessary trouble to others," Mr Yediyurappa said a day after centre made genome testing compulsory for Covid swabs from all foreign returnees between December 9 and 22.

At least 2,500 people have come to Karnataka from the UK between November 25 and December 22. Out of them, till Tuesday evening, 1,903 were tested and 29 tested positive; results of 275 are awaited.

The state health department has approached the Home Department and the police for tracing returnees who have gone untraceable.

Of the 20 people with UK Covid strain in India, seven are in Karnataka - three in Bengaluru municipal area and four in Shivamogga city, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told NDTV. He also confirmed that the state has gone back to using the older, stricter home isolation guidelines in view of the new virus.

The Karnataka government, like many other states, has imposed restrictions on public celebration of New Year's Eve.

"Dear citizens, the danger of corona has still not subsided. As we enter into the New Year (ensure that) even a slight ignorance regarding the pandemic (rules) is not done. Follow the government's guidelines and stay safe," Mr Yediyurappa tweeted.

To prevent any "super spreader events", the government - in keeping with a note from centre urging caution by states - has prohibited large parties and events at clubs, pubs, restaurants and other places.

Gathering of people at public places and roads for celebrations stands prohibited.

Strict measures are being considered to ensure the new strain can be suppressed in the beginning when "it is easy". Once the transmission is too widespread it is hard to control, the Union Health Ministry had said in its coronavirus briefing on Tuesday.

(With input from PTI)