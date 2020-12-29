India Steps Up Mutant Coronavirus Tests For International Travellers

Genome sequencing will be done on all symptomatic, Covid positive international fliers (File)

Genome sequencing will be conducted on all international passengers who were symptomatic and tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 14 days, the government said after six people tested positive for the super-infectious UK strain of the virus today.

While the country has temporarily banned flights from the UK, the UK strain of virus – said to be 70 per cent more contagious – has reached Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore.

Earlier today, the government said the situation is "under careful watch".

The samples are currently being tested at the INSACOG labs -- the genomic surveillance consortium formed to detect the presence of different strains of coronavirus in India.

Ten laboratories across the country will be carrying out genome sequencing, the government has said.

In the coming days, the government also plans to conduct genome sequencing for 5 per cent people who tested positive in the country since November 23.

The samples must have "proper representation particularly from the metro cities where there is high probability of having the new SARS-CoV-2 variant", the government said.