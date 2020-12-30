20 Cases Of UK Coronavirus Strain In India, 8 In Delhi

India has recorded over 1 crore cases of coronavirus since the begining of the pandemic.

Fourteen fresh cases of new mutant coronavirus strain - first reported in the United Kingdom in September - have been registered in India, the government said this morning. India, for the first time on Tuesday, recorded six patients infected with the new strain; all of them are travellers who returned from the UK recently. The new mutated version of the coronavirus detected in the UK and South Africa are significantly more transmissible than other known strains, experts have said.

In India, the number is likely to surge. Delhi has recorded the most number of these cases of new virus strain (8), followed by Bengaluru (7).

33,000 passengers, who've returned from the UK in the last one month, are being traced, the government has said.

Existing coronavirus vaccines will work against mutated strains, the Health Ministry asserted on Tuesday. "There is no evidence current vaccines will fail to protect against COVID-19 variants from the UK or South Africa," Professor K VijayRaghavan, the government's Principal Scientific Adviser, said.