'Get Covid Vaccine Early, Register For Rs 500': Scam Calls In Bhopal

State cyber cell issued an alert after complaints over many such calls surfaced (Representational)

A man in Bhopal got a call on Monday asking him to pay Rs 500 to get his family registered to get vaccinated against the coronavirus in the first phase. But on enquiry the family realised it was a scam call.

Monika Dube lives in a joint family near Sahyadri Parisar in Bhopal. Her relative had received the fake call.

A Bhopal-based student also approached the cyber cell of the police and filed a complaint against an unknown person in a similar case. In his complaint, he said that he had received a phone call from an unknown person who asked for his bank account number and Aaadhar details for providing priority access to the coronavirus vaccine once approved by the central government.

Cautioning people, the Madhya Pradesh cyber cell issued an alert after complaints surfaced that calls are being made to citizens asking them to pay money and get themselves registered to get vaccinated.

"Cyber fraudsters have found a new way to get bank account details, we have advised people not to share any OTP or other bank details and not to click on any link that promises a coronavirus vaccine shot. Online fraudsters are also sending phishing mails and links over email, text messages and social media," Cyber Cell SP Dr Gurkaran Singh said.

The officer added that they have issued an advisory to people not to trust such calls or share their bank details with any stranger over the phone.

They have also warned against downloading any mobile app on the request of such callers, and clicking any link sent via email, text message or social media.