Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala Clocks 5,848 Daily Cases

Kerala recorded 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,61,072 and the count to 35,750.

With 7,228 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,57,509 and the active cases dropped to 67,185, an official press release said.

Of the 65 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.

As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

