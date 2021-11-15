Coronavirus India Live Updates: Kerala Clocks 5,848 Daily Cases

Thiruvananthapuram:
Kerala recorded 5,848 fresh coronavirus infections and 65 deaths on Sunday, raising the caseload to 50,61,072 and the count to 35,750.
With 7,228 more people recovering from the virus since Saturday, the total recoveries touched 49,57,509 and the active cases dropped to 67,185, an official press release said.
Of the 65 deaths, 46 were reported over the last few days and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, it said.
As many as 63,463 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:
Delhi Logs 36 New Covid Cases, 1 Related Death; Positivity Rate At 0.07%
The national capital reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 and one death in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Sunday.
The capital has recorded three deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had succumbed to viral disease in October and five in September.
With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,40,424. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.
The death toll stands at 25,094.
