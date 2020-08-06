COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Recovery Rate In India Now At 67.19%, Says Centre

Coronavirus Live Updates: The active cases have reduced to 5,86,244

A total of 51,706 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 67.19 per cent on Wednesday while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 2.09 per cent, the Union health ministry said.

The recoveries have surged to 12,82,215 and are more than twice the active cases of the coronavirus infection, it said.

Due to the record highest daily recoveries, the active cases have reduced to 5,86,244 and comprise 30.72 per cent of the total COVID-19 caseload.

India's coronavirus count crossed the 19-lakh mark as the cases rose to 19,08,254 after 52,509 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, while the death count increased by 857 to reach 39,795, figures from the Union Health Ministry showed.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Aug 06, 2020 08:27 (IST) Coronavirus: 8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Covid-19 Hospital In Ahmedabad: Report

Eight people have died after a huge fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, news agency PTI reported. Eight people have died after a huge fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, news agency PTI reported.

Aug 06, 2020 08:08 (IST) Coronavirus: 8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Covid-19 Hospital In Ahmedabad: Report

Aug 06, 2020 08:00 (IST) Assam crosses 50,000 coronavirus cases

Assam has crossed 50,000 coronavirus cases. With 2284 new cases on Monday, Assam has logged 50,445 cases so far. Over 14,000 cases are active in the state. Over 35,000 patients have been discharged. Till now, there have been 121 deaths in the state. Assam has done over 11 lakh Covid tests. The state's recovery rate is 71 per cent.





Aug 06, 2020 07:38 (IST) Coronavirus News: US Adds 1,242 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Shows Johns Hopkins Tally

The United States added 1,262 more deaths to its COVID-19 toll in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 pm Wednesday (0030 GMT), according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, reported news agency AFP. The world's largest economy also added 53,158 new cases of the virus, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed. The US has now recorded 4,818,328 total cases, which have resulted in 157,930 deaths, making it by far the worst-hit country in the world.