8 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Covid-19 Hospital In Ahmedabad

Fire broke out at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad early Thursday morning.

Eight people have died after a huge fire broke out at a private hospital for coronavirus patients in Gujarat's Ahmedabad early Thursday morning.

As the blaze broke out at the Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad's Navrangpura area at around 3 AM, eight fire engines and 10 ambulances of the fire department were rushed to the site. Five men and three women died; they were admitted to the ICU ward, an official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

About 45 patients were admitted to the 50-bed hospital at the time of accident; rest of them were rescued and shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, a civic hospital, an official said.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in his home state.

Sources said the blaze broke out due to a short circuit. The bodies have been taken for postmortem.

Visuals from the site showed fire officials carrying out rescue operations as family members of patients outside the hospital - disturbed as the news of fire broke - tried to get information about them.