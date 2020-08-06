56,282 Covid Cases In India In A Day, 904 Deaths; Total Cases 19,64,536

India Coronavirus Cases: More than 900 patients died in the last 24 hours.

A sharp surge of 56,282 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours took India's COVID-19 tally to 19,64,536 cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning, adding that number of Covid-linked deaths have crossed 40,000.

A total of 13,28,336 patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, the government data shows. More than 900 Covid-19 patients have died since yesterday.

While India's recovery rate stood at 67.61 per cent this morning, the positivity rate - that indicates the percentage of patients testing positive for the highly infectious illness - stood at 8.46 per cent.

The country - third worst-affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic after the United States and Brazil - tested a record 6,64,949 samples in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Over 2.21 crore samples have been tested so far in India, which has a population of about 130 crore people. A patient can be tested more than once until recovery.