Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Crosses 6 Lakh-Mark

COVID-19 India Updates: The spike comes amid a gradual relaxation of the restrictions imposed since March

Coronavirus Live Updates: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 6-lakh mark on Wednesday with the addition of a chunk of new patients from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The total is now 6,00,032 -- roughly 50,000 cases behind Russia, which is the third worst sufferer from coronavirus. Russia is preceded by Brazil, which has more than 14 lakh cases and the US, which has over 26 lakh cases. Brazil topped 60,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus after recording more than 1,000 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Around 90 per cent of total infections in India are from ten states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.

The spike comes amid a gradual relaxation of the restrictions imposed since March. On Monday, the government had announced "Unlock 2", where the containment zones will remain under lockdown.

Jul 02, 2020 06:29 (IST) With 6 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, India Just 50,000 Behind Russia

