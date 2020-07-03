Maharashtra MLA, Husband Test Positive For Coronavirus

The MLA has become the fourth legislator to test positive for COVID-19 in Thane (Representational)

A woman MLA has tested positive for coronavirus in Thane district of Maharashtra, becoming the fourth legislator from the area to contract the disease, a senior civic official said on Thursday.

The MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, he said.

Her husband tested positive for the infection on Thursday and both of them have been home quarantined, the official said.

She has become the fourth legislator to test positive for COVID-19 in Thane district. Earlier, two MLAs and an MLC had contracted the disease.

A Hindi poetess, who was in her 60s, died of COVID-19 on Thursday, civic officials said.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 1,921 new COVID-19 cases in Thane district, the tally rose to 3,567 on Thursday, the officials said

Also, 36 more patients died, taking the count in the district to 1,130, they said.