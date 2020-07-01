With 6 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, India Just 50,000 Behind Russia

India has crossed the 6-lakh mark in coronavirus cases, with the addition of a chunk of new patients from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi. The total is now 6,00,032 -- roughly 50,000 cases behind Russia, which is the third worst sufferer from coronavirus. Russia is preceded by Brazil, which has more than 14 lakh cases and the US, which has over 26 lakh cases.

This morning, India's figure stood at 5,66,840, with the addition of a whopping 18,522 new cases. By the evening, Maharashtra added 5,537 cases to the tally, Tamil Nadu 3,882 and Delhi 2,442.

Around 90 per cent of total infections in India are from ten states -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Karnataka.