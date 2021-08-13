Coronavirus Live Updates: 41,195 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India

Covid-19 Cases in India: The recovery rate is 97.45 per cent.

India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases increased after registering a decrease for five consecutive days. They now comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 21,24,953 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,73,70,196.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 17 days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.23 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,12, 60,050, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 52.36 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

