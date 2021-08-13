40,120 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 2.6% Lower Than Yesterday

Kerala contributed 21,445 cases and 208 deaths to the country's daily numbers. The southern state has been contributing to more than 50 per cent of new infections in the country.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, reported 6,388 new infections and 160 fatalities in 24 hours.

A 63-year-old woman died in Mumbai on July 27 after contracting the Delta Plus Covid variant, making her the first in the state capital and the second to die in Maharashtra due to the infectious disease. The woman was fully vaccinated and among seven patients in Mumbai whose reports turned out positive for the Delta Plus variant.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached 52.89 crore with more than 50 lakh vaccine doses administered till Thursday evening.

The daily positivity rate remains less than 3 per cent for the last 18 days and is presently at 2.13 per cent. Active cases constitute 1.20% of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.46 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

West Bengal has extended Covid-induced relaxations till August 31, with some relaxations. The Mamata Banerjee government has allowed auditoriums and swimming pools to operate at 50 per cent capacity from Sunday. The state has also eased night restrictions to 11 pm to 5 am amid declining number of infections.

COVID-19 may behave like other common-cold coronaviruses in the next few years, affecting mostly young children, a study conducted by a team of US-Norwegian researchers has found. The team noted that because COVID-19 severity is generally lower among children, the overall burden from this disease is expected to decline as the SARS-CoV-2 virus becomes endemic in the global population.

The government is planning to launch a platform by next week to track breakthrough infections - where people contracted the virus after coronavirus vaccination, NDTV has learnt. The platform, which will be available in the public domain, will provide information on the number of breakthrough infections, and also the number of hospitalisation and deaths due to it, they said.

Coronavirus vaccine by Oxford/AstraZeneca can cause very rare blood clots that can be aggressive and deadly but is very rare, leading scientists have concluded in the findings of the first study of its kind on Thursday. A research team led by Dr Sue Pavord of the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust examined vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis.