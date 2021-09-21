Coronavirus Live News Updates: India Records 30,256 Cases In A Day

The Covid active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95% of the total infections

With 30,256 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,78,419, while the active cases declined to 3,18,181, the lowest in 183 days, according to the Union health ministry data on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,45,133 with 295 more fatalities, according to the data.

The active cases have declined to 3,18,181 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 13,977 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. A total of 11,77,607 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,36,21,766.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.57 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 21 days, it said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 21, 2021 06:03 (IST) Vietnam to buy 10 million Cuban vaccine doses

Cuba agreed Monday to provide Vietnam with 10 million doses of its home-grown coronavirus vaccine, Abdala, for which the Asian nation has given emergency approval.



A deal was signed between the two countries during an official visit by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to the communist island, the government said.



The agreement concerns an initial five million doses, but Vietnam has already authorized the purchase of 10 million doses in total, Cuban media reported.



On Saturday, Vietnam became the first foreign country to approve the emergency use of Abdala, which Cuba is already using along with Soberana 02 , another locally developed vaccine.



Venezuela has signed a contract to acquire 12 million Abdala doses, while Iran is producing Soberana 02 under agreement.





