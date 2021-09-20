US To Lift Covid Travel Ban For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From November

United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers in November (File)

The United States announced Monday it will lift Covid travel bans on all passengers in November if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing.

Jeffrey Zients, coronavirus response coordinator for President Joe Biden, told reporters the new "consistent approach" would take effect in "early November."

The easing of travel restrictions, imposed 18 months ago by Donald Trump as the Covid-19 pandemic first erupted, marks a significant shift by Biden and answers a major demand from European allies at a time of strained diplomatic relations.

