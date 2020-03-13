'Coronavirus...It's coming': 7-Year-Old Tweet Leaves People Shocked

The post has received 38,000 retweets and 70,000 likes.

An old tweet from the year 2013, that predicted the Coronavirus outbreak is going viral, is going viral on social media.

The tweet was posted by an account named Marco with the username @Marco_Acortes.

The user had tweeted, "Coronavirus....its coming" on June 3, 2013.

As the tweet resurfaced on the Internet, netizens were taken by surprise over the post predicting the virus seven years ago.

The post has received 38,000 retweets and 70,000 likes.

A user wrote, "You hacked twitter to change the date right?"

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

Another wrote, "I mean... who would listen to u if we knew it was gonna take 7 years... oh wait."

"His last tweet was in 2016 the government probably shut him down because he was being too loud" read one post.

Earlier, a novel named 'The Eyes of Darkness', written by Dean Koontz in 1981, had mentioned a virus named Wuhan-400.

In the novel, the virus was created as a weapon in a laboratory.

The novel talks of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programmed.

As of Thursday, the overall coronavirus death toll in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, was 3,169, with a total of 80,793 cases.

Globally, there were 123,825 confirmed cases, with 4,620 fatalities.