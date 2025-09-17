Rs 67,000 In 2 Months: Engineer Earns More On X Than "Campus Placement"

A 21-year-old engineer has claimed that he earns a substantial income just by posting regularly on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The engineer, Kanav, shared a detailed breakdown of his earnings in a thread.

Kanav said that he made more than Rs 35,000 in July and over Rs 32,000 in August, just from content creation on the platform.

He also shared a screenshot showing that between July 5 and August 30, he received Rs 67,420 from X. The payments were made in five instalments, with the largest single payout amounting to Rs 21,097.

“Posting on X is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement, and I literally only started 2 months ago,” he wrote alongside the screenshot, highlighting the speed at which the earnings accumulated.

The breakdown of the payments he shared includes Rs 21,097.03 on July 5, Rs 14,100.07 on July 19, Rs 8,115.03 on August 2, Rs 12,014.98 on August 16 and Rs 12,093.11 on August 30.

In a subsequent thread, Kanav provided context by comparing his earnings to typical campus placements at his college.

According to the screenshots, his institution's average campus placement package was around Rs 2.9 lakh per annum, with the highest package being Rs 5 lakh per annum and the lowest at Rs 1 lakh per annum. The data included 72 students, of whom 14 secured paid packages while 13 undertook unpaid internships.

Kanav's posts suggest that the revenue from his social media activity already surpasses what many peers might expect from traditional campus placements, particularly at a tier 3 college.

posting on x is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/KRl9HdSYm4 — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

Kanav's posts provide a glimpse into how creators on social media platforms like X can monetise their content quickly.

How X Pays Its Creators: A Breakdown

X allows eligible creators to earn money through its Creator Revenue Sharing programme. The initiative is available globally for creators who meet specific eligibility requirements.

To qualify, an account must have an active premium or verified organisation subscription and at least five million organic impressions over the past three months. It must also have a minimum of 500 verified followers, be based in a supported country and comply with X's User Agreement.

Earnings are determined by verified engagement on posts, including likes and replies, with consideration given to different content types such as articles, videos, spaces and live broadcasts. Engagements from certain users, like premium+ subscribers, carry a higher value compared to others.

Payouts are processed every two weeks, with a minimum payout threshold of $10.