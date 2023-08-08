Indian Creators Hail X's Ads Revenue Scheme, Share Screenshots Of Money They Earned

X is trying to draw more content creators to the platform.

Indian content creators and influencers are left overjoyed after they have started earning money from X's (Twitter) newly launched ad-revenue-sharing scheme. As per the scheme, select content creators can get a share of the revenue from ads displayed in their replies.

To be eligible for X's ads revenue sharing, the creators should be verified users with at least 5 million impressions on their posts in each of the last 3 months and have a Stripe payment account.

Several users posted screenshots of the amount deposited in their bank accounts by X and expressed their excitement and happiness.

Creator Abhishek Asthana who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh, said he earned nearly Rs 2.1 lakh due to impressions he generated. He shared a screenshot of the payout and said, ''Blue tick ke paise vasool.'' He further noted, ''Twitter's strategy is very simple, payout big influencers and turn them into Blue tick salesmen. That's the real revenue source.''

Blue tick ke paise vasool pic.twitter.com/pVrX5hTYWo — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 8, 2023

A user named 'Maithun' shared a screenshot that claimed that Rs 3,51,000 has been deposited in his bank account.



Another user wrote, ''$455.75 is pretty good. If you want to benchmark, I have roughly ~17M impressions in last 3 months and ~25k followers.''

$455.75 is pretty good.



If you want to benchmark, I have roughly ~17M impressions in last 3 months and ~25k followers. pic.twitter.com/3eknXeIEhP — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) August 8, 2023

A third joked, ''Have updated my Tinder bio to “Sole earning member of the family.. from social media". Thanks to Twitter revenue.''

Have updated my Tinder bio to "Sole earning member of the family.. from social media". Thanks to Twitter revenue. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 8, 2023

Here are more reactions:

Twitter blue was worth it imo. pic.twitter.com/cPRs0fMqKt — Ramen (@CoconutShawarma) August 8, 2023

Last week, I got registered with Twitter or shall I say X's ads revenue sharing and thought I wouldn't get a penny from them.

Surprisingly earned just over $100. pic.twitter.com/uYiFTNCIZ0 — Zulfiqar Ahmed 🤔 (@ZulfiqarAhmed69) August 8, 2023

Many creators around the world are also sharing how much money they received from the micro-blogging platform via the new program.

I'm literally shaking right now I just got paid my ad revenue for July thank you so much 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/wcpnrvGBWC — greg (@greg16676935420) August 7, 2023

X is trying to draw more content creators to the platform. Earlier this year, the company allowed users to offer paid subscriptions to their content on the platform.