Inter-State Movement In Tripura To Be Suspended Amid Covid Surge

Tripura: The Covid positivity rate in the state is 6.92 per cent (Representational)

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tripura government has decided to extend the ongoing night curfews in urban areas from 6 pm to 5 am for the next eight days starting Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters after a cabinet meeting at Civil Secretariat in Agartala, Education Minister Ratanlal Nath said that the council of ministers has also decided to stop inter-state movement - except for emergency services - from May 20 till May 26.

On the current COVID-19 scenario, Mr Nath said that 3,476 samples had been tested in the last 7 days in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area of which 626 were found to be infected, indicating a high 18 per cent positivity.

"The positivity rate in the whole of Tripura, however, is 6.92 percent," Mr Nath added.

Highlighting district-wise coronavirus positivity rates, the minister said the highest 11.22 percent positivity rate was found in the West District, followed by 7.92 percent in Unakoti, 5.59 percent in Khowai, 4.97 percent in Sepahijala, 4.75 percent in Gomati, 4.47 in Dhalai, 4.12 percent in the South District and the lowest 3.56 per cent in North Tripura district.

Hinting at more stringent measures if the coronavirus situation further aggravates, Mr Nath said an economic package for the poor will be considered by the cabinet.

The COVID-19 scenario in Tripura, along with the rest of the country, is worsening, with 5,982 new cases and 45 deaths being recorded in May.

The health department has conducted a total of 94,668 tests out of which 6,555 people tested positive with a positive rate of 6.92 percent.

Mr Nath also said that a record number of samples were tested in Tripura on Monday.