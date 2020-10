Centre has said there's a declining trend of COVID-19 pandemic in India, except for 2 to 3 states

A jump of 43,893 new COVID-19 infections was reported in the last 24 hours taking India's coronavirus tally is close to the 80 lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry data this morning.

India has recorded a total of 79,90,322 cases of coronavirus till now.

The country also reported 508 deaths in 24 hours. A total of 1.2 lakh people have lost their lives to the viral disease till now.