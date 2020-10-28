Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 79.46 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India So Far

Coronavirus Cases In India: India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429 (File)

With a jump of 36,370 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, India reported the lowest number of new coronavirus infections in the country since mid-July, taking its tally to 79.46 lakh, government data shows. July 18 was the last time India reported less than 36,000 cases with 34,884 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 79,46,429, with 36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the deaths reached1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am on Wednesday showed.

A total of 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi have reported a rise in the number COVID-19 cases during festivals, the health ministry said.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan cautioned people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour during festivals.

"It is important to wear a mask, wash hands regularly and maintain physical distancing. We have found that during festival, cases have increased in Kerala, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi, so it is even more important to follow these principles," he said.

In the last 24 hours, 58 per cent of the fresh COVID-19 deaths in the country were reported from Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, the official said.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Oct 28, 2020 05:31 (IST) Meghalaya's COVID-19 Tally Rises To 9,136 With 70 More Cases

Meghalaya reported 70 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 9,136, a senior health official said on Tuesday.

With the death of one more person, the state''s toll has risen to 82, he said.

East Khasi Hills, comprising the state capital, continues to be the worst-affected district with 41 new cases and 802 overall.

Meghalaya now has 1,411 active cases, the official said.

A total of 1.98 lakh samples have been tested so far in the northeastern state.