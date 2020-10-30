India's Covid Tally at 80.88 Lakh; 48,648 New Cases, 563 Deaths In A Day

Amid concerns of a third wave, more than 57,000 people successfully fought off the viral disease taking the overall recoveries to 73.7 lakh. There are less than 6 lakh people currently receiving treatment for COVID-19, symptoms of which may become more severe as the winter sets in.

India conducted about 1 crore tests to diagnose coronavirus in the last nine days, with a daily average of 11 lakh tests. The national average positivity rate has been falling progressively as testing has increased and touched about 4.6 per cent.

Cases in India have been dipping since a peak hit in September, but experts have warned of a possible spike during the festival season, which runs until mid-November.

Despite the coronavirus spread being on a downward trend across the country, a surge in Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala has concerned the central government.

The Union Health Secretary held a high level meeting with state officials from these states which have seen a rise of 46 per cent, 23 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively in the past month.

The Centre has asked these states to improve their testing, contact tracing and boost public awareness on mask wearing and distancing.

As Kerala continued to report the highest one-day cases in the country - 7,020 - Delhi saw its highest daily infections for the second straight day, registering a new high of 5,739 fresh cases over the last 24 hours.

India is the world's second worst affected country after the United States, which has nearly 90 lakh infections. USA hit a daily record of more than 91,000 cases on Thursday asFrance and Germany are headed back into lockdown.

However, at the other end of the world Taiwan has achieved a different kind of record - more than 200 days without a locally transmitted case. Its last local case came on April 12; there has been no second wave. Taiwan has had 553 confirmed cases, with only seven deaths.