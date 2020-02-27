Coronavirus: Indian Air Force Brings Back 112, Including 76 Indians Stranded In China's Wuhan

Coronavirus: Indian Air Force has brought back 112 people, including 76 Indians stranded in China's Wuhan

An Indian Air Force plane which had taken medical supplies to China's Hubei province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicenter of the Covid-19 or Coronavirus outbreak, has returned to India with 76 Indians and 36 nationals from seven other nations.

The evacuations from China's Wuhan happened hours after an Air India flight brought back 119 Indians and five nationals of other countries from the coronavirus-hit quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, docked in Japan.

"Appreciate facilitation by the Chinese government," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after the Indian Air Force Plane with 112 people landed in Delhi. Of the 112, 76 were Indians and 36 were from 7 countries - Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives, China, South Africa, USA and Madagascar.

All 112 people who have returned from Wuhan will now undergo a 14-day quarantine in India, just like their previous batches, to ensure that they are cleared of the COVID-19 virus.

The Indian Air Force special aircraft, on Wednesday, took 15 tonnes of medical supplies to Wuhan, which is the worst-affected region for coronavirus in China. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the consignment of relief material as a strong expression of India's solidarity with the Chinese people in their "difficult time".

India sent 15 tonnes of medical supplies to China on board Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft

The 15 tonnes of medical supplies on board the air force's C-17 Globemaster aircraft included masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment sent by India.

Wednesday's flight was cleared by China after allegations of delay by Indian officials.

China's worst-hit Hubei province and its capital Wuhan have been under complete lockdown since January 23. The death toll from coronavirus in China has reached 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases have jumped to 78,064, official data shows.

