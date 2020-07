With 778 New COVID-19 Cases, Gujarat Reports Highest Single-Day Spike

Gujarat has so far tested 4,25,830 samples for coronavirus. (File)

Gujarat reported its highest- ever single-day spike of 778 coronavirus positive cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 37,636, while 17 more patients died due to the infection, five of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

The state reported the deaths of 17 more COVID-19 patients, raising the fatalities to 1,979.

Also, 421 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in Gujarat to 26,744, the department said in a release.

Surat continued to report the highest number of new coronavirus cases among districts in Gujarat, with 249 fresh infections on Tuesday.

As against this, Ahmedabad, which was earlier leading the tally among districts, reported 187 new cases, taking the total to 22,262.

Vadodara reported 68 new cases, taking the count in the district to 2,696.

Among other districts, Rajkot reported 40 new cases, Valsad and Bhavnagar 21 each, Mehsana and Bharuch 15 each, Kutch 14, Navsari 13, Banaskantha 12, Kheda and Surendranagar 11 each, among others.

Out of the 17 fresh deaths, five were reported from Ahmedabad, three from Surat, two from Jamnagar, and one each from Devbhumi Dwarka, Banaskantha, Morbi, Patan, Kheda, Rajkot and Gandhinagar.

The COVID-19 death count in Ahmedabad rose to 1,496,the highest in the state.

The state now has 8,913 active cases, with the condition of 61 patients being critical, the department said.

Gujarat has so far tested 4,25,830 samples for coronavirus.

