'We Are A Family': Shah Rukh Khan To Aaditya Thackeray As Virus Spreads

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has thanked Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray for "working so hard for Maharashtra" as the state worst-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak fights to contain the spread of the infectious virus.
In a tweet posted this evening, Shah Rukh Khan brushed aside a message from Mr Thackeray, who had expressed gratitude after various companies owned by the actor committed to contributing funds to the centre, the state and Mumbai Police, and said: "We don't ever have to thank each other during times like this. We are a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra".
"Whenever you get alone time.. do write a poem or two. Love to you," he added.
Mr Thackeray, who last year became the first member of his family to participate in electoral politics, is the state's tourism and environment minister and is a published poet. In 2007 he authored "My Thoughts in White and Black" and the following year he released "Ummeed".
Shah Rukh Khan's tweet was in response to one by Mr Thackeray that said: "Thank you so much Shah Rukh Khanji for your support".
We don't ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020
On Thursday Red Chillies Entertainment, a movie production company owned by Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan, released a statement that said it would support the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against COVID-19.
"Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference," a note by Shah Rukh Khan said.
According to the statement Red Chillies Entertainment and three other companies owned by the actor - Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, NGO Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX - committed funds to the PM Cares Fund, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Mumbai Police.
The Meer Foundation will also feed more than 5,000 families, every day, for at least a month. It will also set up a kitchen to send 2,000 meals to hospitals and households, as well as working with the Roti Foundation to provide three lakh meal kits to 10,000 people per day for at least a month.
The foundation will also provide stipends to 2,500 daily wage workers in Delhi left jobless and in danger of starvation after the Prime Minister's "total lockdown" last week.
The Kolkata Knight Riders will work with state governments in Maharashtra and West Bengal to contribute 50,000 PPE (personal protective equipment) for doctors and medical staff left under-equipped in the fight against one of the most infectious viral attacks in recent history.
Whilst we stay safe at home,many r working for our safety & fending for themselves. Here's our little contribution to ensure their health & well being! Separate but together,we will overcome! @iamsrk@PMOIndia@narendramodi@OfficeofUT@AUThackeray@MamataOfficial@ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/7MI2KT7770— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) April 2, 2020
There are 335 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. Of these, 277 are active cases and 42 people have recovered after treatment. At least 16 deaths - the most of any state - have been linked to the virus, including one in Mumbai's Dharavi.
Mumbai itself has 179 coronavirus cases - the most of any metro city in the country. Across the country there are 2,088 active cases with 56 deaths linked to the virus. Worldwide more than 1 million have been infected and more than 50,000 have been killed.
