Mumbai's Historic 'Jimmy Boy' Parsi Eatery Closes Due To Safety Concerns

Months before it was to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Jimmy Boy, the iconic Parsi cafe in Mumbai, shut its operations. Located in the heart of Horniman Circle in Fort, the place was closed due to the deteriorating condition of the Vikas Building, which housed it.

Jimmy Boy has long been a culinary icon in South Mumbai, known for its Keema Pav, Berry Pulao, Dhansak, Mava Cakes, Brun Maska, and vintage Irani tea. But on the evening of June 20, the plan to celebrate its 100th anniversary at the original site hit a roadblock.

The restaurant was forced to close after the Vikas Premises Co-op. Society Ltd. was deemed hazardous and vulnerable to collapse by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a report in The Times of India, a junior engineer from the building and factory department called the BMC disaster management helpline to report cracks that appeared on the ground floor of the four-story commercial building.

In accordance with Section 354 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, the Assistant Engineer of BMC's "A" Ward officially notified the property's owners and tenants on June 21 to immediately vacate and demolish the four-story building on Green Street, Fort.

BMC officials, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, and local police hurried to the location and spotted major vertical fractures on the east side wall of the structure, which is adjacent to the Green House building. The fire brigade evacuated the entire building, and warning signs were also posted indicating the area was unsafe. Barricades were also erected around the facility to limit access and avoid mishaps.

"An official notice has been issued instructing all occupants to vacate immediately and restricting further occupancy until structural safety is ensured," said a city official.

M/s. Mahimtura Consultants Pvt. Ltd., the society's structural consultant, later verified that the building had severely deteriorated. The expert claimed that corrosion and age-related wear and tear severely damaged load-bearing walls, columns, beams, and slabs.

Jimmy Boy's Director of Operations, Shehzad Irani, said the Fort's grounds had served as the focal point of their activities.

"In September 2025, we complete 100 years. We've been operating from the same premises, with the same family managing it... However, we hadn't finalised anything yet," he told The Times Of India.

There is no clarity on the reopening date and location of the restaurant.