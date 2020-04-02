20,000 Litres Of Disinfectant Sprayed In Delhi's Nizamuddin Area

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now. (File)

Delhi Fire Services personnel on Thursday sprayed 20,000 litres of disinfectant in a four-hour operation in south Delhi's Nizamuddin area which has emerged an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus.

According to Delhi Fire Services (DFS) director Atul Garg, two fire tenders manned by nine personnel carried out the task.

Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicentre for spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

In Delhi alone, over 50 participants of the congregation have tested positive for coronavirus till now.

About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now in the country after the government undertook "massive efforts" as part of steps to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, a senior home ministry official said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)