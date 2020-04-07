Senior Citizens Account For 63% Of Coronavirus Deaths In India: Centre

37% of deaths have been reported from people between the age group of 40-60 years (Representational)

As much as 63 per cent of the deaths due to coronavirus have been reported among the people who are over 60 years, the central government said on Monday.

Thirty per cent of deaths have been reported from among the people who are between 40 to 60 years while 7 per cent deaths are among the people who are below 40 years.

According to an official release of the government, 47 per cent of the people infected with coronavirus are below 40 years age group, 34 per cent are between 40 to 60 years age group and 19 per cent are 60 and above age group.

"As of now, 86 per cent death cases have exhibited comorbidity related to diabetes, chronic kidney issues, hypertension and heart related problems. Although 19 per cent confirmed cases have been reported among the elderly, since 63 per cent of deaths have been observed among them, elderly people form a high-risk population," said the release.

"Further, though 37 per cent of deaths are reported from the people below 60 years, approximately 86 per cent of deaths among the people with co-morbidities indicate that young people with co-morbidities are also at high risk of COVID-19," said the release.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued detailed guidelines for setting up of quarantine facilities for the COVID-19 outbreak.

"These guidelines focus on separating suspected and high-risk contacts as early as possible from among other quarantined persons," the release said.

The government said the States have already been advised to use funds under the National Health Mission (NHM) and State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to undertake all activities related with the creation of quarantine centres, dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and other medical equipment, treatment of patients and all other activities related with the management of COVID-19.

"In addition to this, NHM has already sanctioned Rs 1,100 crore to all the states and Rs 3,000 crore additional funds were released today. Also, N-95 masks, ventilators and PPE kits are being procured from the central pool and distributed to all the States across the country," the release said.

India recorded the highest number of 704 positive cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India have now climbed to 4,281. Total deaths stand at 111 including 28 new deaths. So far, 318 COVID-19 patients have been cured across the country