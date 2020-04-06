India's COVID-19 Deaths Cross 100, 32 In A Day, Highest So Far: 10 Points

Here are the top 10 updates on coronavirus in India:
On Sunday night, millions switched off lights and lit diyas (earthen lamps) and candles, burst crackers, chanted slogans and shouted and cheered from their balconies, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to "challenge the darkness spread by the coronavirus crisis".
PM Modi spoke with two former Presidents and Prime Ministers and all senior opposition leaders, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sources said the calls were part of an outreach on the lifting of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The lockdown has been criticised by the opposition who had not been consulted on the matter.
The Health Ministry on Sunday said that the coronavirus cases in India are doubling every 4.1 days and that the rate could have been slower (at 7.1 days) if the Delhi mosque event - which was attended by thousands from India and abroad - hadn't taken place.
Nearly a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in India have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, the Health Ministry said on Saturday, adding that these cases had spread across at least 17 states and union territories. The religious event at a 100-year-old mosque complex in south Delhi has been declared a coronavirus hotspot by the government, with 22,000 who were either at the event or came in contact with Jamaat members quarantined.
Cases linked to the Tablighi Jamaat have been reported from Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh and Jharkhand.
Today is Day 14 of the 21-day lockdown, declared by PM Modi, to control the spread of the virus.
All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period. The government is likely to allow domestic and international flight operations in a staggered manner post the 21-day lockdown period which is expected to end on April 14, news agency PTI qupted officials as saying on Sunday. Air Deccan became the latest casualty of the aviation crisis as it announced indefinite suspension of flight operations and asked all employees to go on sabbatical without pay.
The government has released details of an aggressive plan to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, including options to declare buffer zones and seal off high-risk areas for as long as a month. The strategy is meant to contain the highly contagious virus within a defined geographical area by early detection of cases and breaking the chain of transmission. The containment will be eased if no new cases are reported from the area for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test.
Worldwide 1.2 million people have been infected and nearly 66,000 killed.
US President Donald Trump spoke to PM Modi on Saturday, asking for India to allow export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine tablets to treat COVID-19 patients. India had halted sale of this drug, and its variations. As of Sunday, the US reported over three lakh cases and 8,000 deaths.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai173
Pune51
Mumbai Suburban41
Sangli24
Nagpur15
Thane14
Ahmednagar11
Raigad5
Palghar5
Buldhana4
Yavatmal4
Satara2
Kolhapur1
Jalgaon1
Nashik1
Aurangabad1
Ratnagiri1
Gondia1
Sindhudurg1
Details Awaited*334
690 200
693 221
42
45 21
DistrictCases
Chennai69
Coimbatore33
Tirunelveli30
Dindigul25
Erode25
Namakkal19
Theni12
Karur11
Madurai11
Thiruvarur9
Tiruppur8
Thoothukudi6
Salem6
Virudhunagar5
Sivaganga5
Kanniyakumari5
Tiruvannamalai4
Villupuram4
Kanchipuram4
Nagapattinam3
Ramanathapuram2
Vellore2
Tiruchirappalli1
Ariyalur1
Details Awaited*271
571 86
568 86
8 2
5 2
DistrictCases
South77
South West14
West10
East9
North West9
South East9
North East8
North6
Central4
New Delhi3
Shahdara2
Details Awaited*352
503
492
18
7
DistrictCases
Hyderabad55
Warangal Urban12
Medchal Malkajgiri9
Ranga Reddy7
Karimnagar5
Mahabubnagar4
Kamareddy4
Bhadradri Kothagudem4
Nalgonda3
Sangareddy2
Nizamabad2
Jogulamba Gadwal2
Suryapet1
Mulugu1
Nagarkurnool1
Jangoan1
Mahabubabad1
Medak1
Details Awaited*206
321 52
294 50
34 2
7
DistrictCases
Kasaragod58
Kannur25
Ernakulam18
Pathanamthitta14
Kozhikode6
Malappuram6
Thiruvananthapuram6
Thrissur5
Idukki3
Kottayam3
Palakkad3
Alappuzha2
Kollam1
Wayanad1
Details Awaited*163
314 8
261 2
55 6
2
DistrictCases
Jaipur36
Bhilwara23
Jodhpur16
Tonk9
Jhunjhunu8
Churu6
Ajmer5
Bharatpur3
Dungarpur3
Alwar3
Pratapgarh2
Udaipur1
Jaisalmer1
Sikar1
Pali1
Dholpur1
Dausa1
Details Awaited*133
253 53
232 53
21
0
DistrictCases
Gautam Buddha Nagar28
Meerut12
Agra11
Lucknow7
Ghaziabad6
Baghpat2
Moradabad2
Bareilly1
Ghazipur1
Jaunpur1
Kanpur Nagar1
Kheri1
Pilibhit1
Varanasi1
Shamli1
Details Awaited*151
227
210
19
2
DistrictCases
Visakhapatnam3
Krishna2
Chittoor1
East Godavari1
Guntur1
Spsr Nellore1
Prakasam1
Details Awaited*216
226 36
228 38
1
3 2
DistrictCases
Indore65
Jabalpur7
Ujjain5
Bhopal4
Gwalior2
Shivpuri2
Details Awaited*80
165
174
0
9
DistrictCases
Bengaluru Urban38
Mysuru11
Uttar Kannad9
Chikballapur9
Dakshin Kannad4
Kalaburagi3
Udupi3
Bengaluru Rural2
Davangere2
Chitradurga1
Dharwad1
Kodagu1
Tumakuru1
Details Awaited*66
151 7
143 7
12
4
DistrictCases
Ahmadabad32
Surat10
Gandhinagar9
Vadodara9
Rajkot7
Bhavnagar4
Porbandar3
Gir Somnath2
Kachchh1
Mahesana1
Botad1
Details Awaited*43
122
115
18
11
DistrictCases
Srinagar17
Bandipora11
Badgam7
Udhampur4
Jammu3
Rajauri3
Baramulla2
Pulwama2
Shopian2
Details Awaited*55
106
104
4
2
DistrictCases
Gurugram25
Faridabad6
Panipat4
Sirsa3
Panchkula2
Ambala1
Hisar1
Sonipat1
Palwal1
Details Awaited*40
84 25
60 25
25
1
DistrictCases
Kolkata15
Nadia5
Hooghly4
24 Paraganas North3
Medinipur East3
24 Paraganas South2
Howrah2
Medinipur West1
Details Awaited*45
80
73
10
3
DistrictCases
Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar18
S.a.s Nagar9
Hoshiarpur5
Jalandhar5
Amritsar2
Ludhiana2
Patiala1
Details Awaited*26
68 11
70 9
4 3
6 1
DistrictCases
Patna5
Munger4
Saharsa2
Begusarai1
Lakhisarai1
Nalanda1
Siwan1
Details Awaited*15
30
31
0
1
DistrictCases
Marigaon2
Karimganj1
Nalbari1
Details Awaited*22
26
26
0
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun6
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*19
26 4
22 2
4 2
0
DistrictCases
Khordha3
Details Awaited*18
21 1
19
2 2
0
DistrictCases
Chandigarh16
Details Awaited*2
18
18
0
0
DistrictCases
Leh Ladakh11
Kargil2
Details Awaited*1
14
4
10
0
DistrictCases
Kangra3
Details Awaited*10
13 7
13 7
1
1
DistrictCases
North And Middle Andaman7
South Andamans3
10
10
0
0
DistrictCases
Raipur4
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*2
9
6
3
0
DistrictCases
North Goa2
South Goa1
Details Awaited*4
7
7
0
0
DistrictCases
Mahe1
Details Awaited*4
5
4
1
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*3
3
3
0
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Details Awaited*1
2
2
0
0
DistrictCases
Aizawl1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Details Awaited*1
1
1
0
0