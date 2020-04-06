Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Shuts, 26 Nurses, 3 Doctors Test COVID-19 +ve

Coronavirus, Mumbai: Entry and exit to Wockhardt Hospital has been temporarily banned.

A hospital in Mumbai - one of the COVID-19 hotspots in India listed by the government - has been shut and declared a containment zone after three doctors and 26 nurses tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus. A probe has also been ordered to investigate the unprecedented spike in the number of cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 at the Wockhardt Hospital, officials said.

Entry and exit to the hospital are banned till all the patients admitted at the hospital test negative twice. More than 270 patients and nurses are being tested.

An aggressive containment plan was released by Union Health Ministry on Sunday for large outbreaks of COVID-19, which includes buffer zones and sealing off areas for nearly a month. The strategy is meant to contain the illness caused by a novel coronavirus, first detected in China in December. The 20-page document says the aggressive containment strategy will be scaled down only if no new cases of COVID-19 are reported for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test.

One of the most affected metro cities in India, Mumbai has reported

more than 450 of Maharashtra's 781 cases. The city is also home to one of the largest slums in Asia - Dharavi - where five cases, including one death, were reported last week.

Across India, over 4,500 coronavirus cases have been recorded, death count has crossed 100-mark, the Union Health Ministry said today. Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 patients.