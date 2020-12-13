30,254 New Covid Cases In India, 391 Deaths In 24 Hours

Maharashtra, with 4,259 fresh cases, remained on top of the worst-hit list of Indian states.

India reported a daily jump of 30,254 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally to 98.57 lakhs, the Health Ministry data this morning showed. The country has a total of 98,57,029 infections, the second-highest in the world after the United States, but the daily tally has been slowly dropping since hitting a peak in September. In the 24-hour period, India, reported 391 deaths linked to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,43,019.

Maharashtra, with 4,259 fresh cases, remained on top of the worst-hit list of Indian states, with its overall infection number now at 18,76,699. Eighty people have died in the state in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 48,139 since the outbreak in January.