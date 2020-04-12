Coronavirus Live Updates:PM Modi And States Agree On Extension Of Lockdown For 2 More Weeks

Canadian Lawmakers Approve Vast Pandemic Economic Aid Program





Canadian lawmakers passed a wage subsidy program Saturday heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees get through the coronavirus crisis.





Parliament is suspended but held an exceptional session in the middle of Easter weekend to adopt the Can$73 billion (US$52 billion) program, which aims to pay companies 75 percent of their employees' salaries to avoid massive layoffs.





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the session. He had been in isolation in his home for a month after his wife contracted the virus.