Coronavirus Live Updates:PM Modi And States Agree On Extension Of Lockdown For 2 More Weeks

Coronavirus Cases Updates: The highly infectious novel coronavirus has killed 242 people across the country so far, while the total number of positive cases have gone up to 7,529.

Coronavirus Live Updates:PM Modi And States Agree On Extension Of Lockdown For 2 More Weeks

Coronavirus cases: The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 crisis will end on April 14

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference on Saturday, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period. The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crisis, announced by PM Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14. PM also marked a shift in tackling the pandemic, from saving lives to saving both lives and the economy. The council of ministers has been asked to resume work from Monday. Apart from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab have announced the extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 242 people in the country, with 43 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive coronavirus cases is now 7,529.
 

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Apr 12, 2020 08:21 (IST)
Canadian Lawmakers Approve Vast Pandemic Economic Aid Program

Canadian lawmakers passed a wage subsidy program Saturday heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees get through the coronavirus crisis. 

Parliament is suspended but held an exceptional session in the middle of Easter weekend to adopt the Can$73 billion (US$52 billion) program, which aims to pay companies 75 percent of their employees' salaries to avoid massive layoffs. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the session. He had been in isolation in his home for a month after his wife contracted the virus.
Apr 12, 2020 08:19 (IST)
Coronavirus: At Least 40 Indians, Indian-Americans Dead In US, Over 1,500 Test COVID-19 Positive

More than 40 Indian-Americans and citizens of India have reportedly lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus and the number of those having tested positive for the dreaded disease is likely over 1,500, according to community leaders in the US, now the global COVID-19 hotspot.

The US has become the world's first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 500,000, according to latest Johns Hopkins University data.
Apr 12, 2020 08:18 (IST)
6 Employees Of Mumbai's Iconic Taj Mahal Hotels Test Positive For Coronavirus

At least six employees of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel in south Mumbai's Colaba have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital said on Saturday.

Indian Hotels Company (IHC), which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have tested positive for the contagious virus, but did not specify the number.

6 Employees Of Mumbai's Iconic Taj Mahal Hotels Test Positive For Coronavirus
Apr 12, 2020 08:12 (IST)
Coronavirus Could Have Infected 8.2 Lakh Without Lockdown: Centre

The Union health ministry on Saturday said the number of coronavirus cases in India would have shot up to 8.2 lakh by April 15 had the centre not enforced a nationwide lockdown and other containment measures.

"According to a statistical analysis by us, India would have registered a 41 per cent cumulative rise in the number of cases, taking the total to 2.08 lakh on April 11 and 8.2 lakh by April 15 had there been no lockdown or other containment measures," Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said in his daily briefing

Coronavirus Could Have Infected 8.2 Lakh Without Lockdown: Centre
Apr 12, 2020 07:51 (IST)
US Records Highest Global Coronavirus Deaths As Count Passes 20,000: Report

The US death toll in the coronavirus outbreak topped 20,000 on Saturday, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. The outbreak has now claimed the lives of at least 20,071 people in the US, which also leads the world in the number of confirmed infections with 519,453, by the Baltimore-based school's count.

US Records Highest Global Coronavirus Deaths As Count Passes 20,000: Report
Apr 12, 2020 07:50 (IST)
2 More Weeks Of COVID-19 Lockdown, PM Modi And States Agree
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference today, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period.

2 More Weeks Of COVID-19 Lockdown, PM Modi And States Agree
Apr 12, 2020 07:46 (IST)
  • Odisha and Punjab have already announced an extension of the lockdown. 
  • Shortly after the meeting with PM, both Maharashtra and Telangana also announced an extension. 
  • The Bihar government in a letter to the centre raised no objection to extending the lockdown; however, it wants an exception for rural construction and flood relief work to continue, sources have told NDTV. Bihar saw massive floods last year and rebuilding projects are still going on.
Apr 12, 2020 07:45 (IST)
Here is what the Chief Ministers said on the extension of lockdown:
  • "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the meeting.
  • "Extend the lockdown. We're not short on infrastructure to deal with coronavirus, but the question is of implementing policies effectively. PM Modi has always welcomed the suggestions of states," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
  • "It is important to extend the nation-wide lockdown... We need a common relief policy for rabi (winter) crop," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said. 
  • West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the lockdown extension should be done in a "humane and practical" manner, adding the economy of her state has suffered.

Apr 12, 2020 07:43 (IST)
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference on Saturday, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks.
  • PM Modi also marked a shift in tackling the pandemic, from saving lives to saving both lives and the economy.
  • Three weeks ago, while announcing the lockdown, PM Modi had said, "Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (the world exists if life exists)." Towards the end of the meeting today, however, he stressed on "Jaan bhi jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)" as the lockdown has put severe stress on businesses. 
  • Sources say, after the Prime Minister's "jaan bhi jahaan bhi" comment, the council of ministers has been asked to resume work from Monday.

COVID-19coronavirus Indiacoronavirus

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter