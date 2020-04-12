Coronavirus Live Updates:PM Modi And States Agree On Extension Of Lockdown For 2 More Weeks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference on Saturday, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period. The ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 crisis, announced by PM Modi on March 24, is scheduled to end on April 14. PM also marked a shift in tackling the pandemic, from saving lives to saving both lives and the economy. The council of ministers has been asked to resume work from Monday. Apart from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana and Punjab have announced the extension of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The highly infectious COVID-19 has killed 242 people in the country, with 43 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive coronavirus cases is now 7,529.
Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference today, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period.
- Odisha and Punjab have already announced an extension of the lockdown.
- Shortly after the meeting with PM, both Maharashtra and Telangana also announced an extension.
- The Bihar government in a letter to the centre raised no objection to extending the lockdown; however, it wants an exception for rural construction and flood relief work to continue, sources have told NDTV. Bihar saw massive floods last year and rebuilding projects are still going on.
- "PM has taken correct decision to extend lockdown. Today, India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early. If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted minutes after the meeting.
- "Extend the lockdown. We're not short on infrastructure to deal with coronavirus, but the question is of implementing policies effectively. PM Modi has always welcomed the suggestions of states," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.
- "It is important to extend the nation-wide lockdown... We need a common relief policy for rabi (winter) crop," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the lockdown extension should be done in a "humane and practical" manner, adding the economy of her state has suffered.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference on Saturday, has indicated that the lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be extended by two weeks.
- PM Modi also marked a shift in tackling the pandemic, from saving lives to saving both lives and the economy.
- Three weeks ago, while announcing the lockdown, PM Modi had said, "Jaan hai toh jahaan hai (the world exists if life exists)." Towards the end of the meeting today, however, he stressed on "Jaan bhi jahaan bhi (both life and economy are important)" as the lockdown has put severe stress on businesses.
- Sources say, after the Prime Minister's "jaan bhi jahaan bhi" comment, the council of ministers has been asked to resume work from Monday.