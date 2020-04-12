Coronavirus Cases In India Cross 8,000-Mark, 34 Dead In 24 Hours

As a part of the shift in the government's strategy to tackle the pandemic, the Council of Ministers, headed by PM Modi and including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman, will resume work at their ministries from Monday, a day before the nationwide shutdown ends, sources have said.

Four states - Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana - have already announced an extension of the lockdown till the end of this month. The Bihar government in a letter to the centre raised no objection to extending the lockdown; however, it wants an exception for rural construction and flood relief work to continue, sources have told NDTV. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also supported the PM's decision to extend the lockdown.

The number of coronavirus cases in India would have shot up to 8.2 lakh by April 15, the government said on Saturday, if a countrywide shutdown was not enforced. "According to a statistical analysis by us, India would have registered a 41 per cent cumulative rise in the number of cases, taking the total to 2.08 lakh on April 11 and 8.2 lakh by April 15 had there been no lockdown or other containment measures," Health Ministry official Lav Agarwal said in his daily briefing.

Delhi has identified three new coronavirus hotspots, it was announced late Saturday night. This takes the total number up to 33. Strict containment measures are being taken in these hotspots, which includes a complete ban on people leaving their homes. The national capital has recorded the second highest number of cases in the country (1,069) after Maharashtra with 1,761 cases including 127 deaths.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "India's position is better than many developed countries because we started lockdown early". "If it is stopped now, all gains would be lost. To consolidate, it is imp to extend it," he tweeted.

In Mumbai, a COVID-19 hotpot, at least three employees of the iconic Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel have tested positive for COVID-19. Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that one of its employees in Chennai has died due to coronavirus.

Fifteen fresh coronavirus cases have been reported from Mumbai's Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, taking the total to 43, including four deaths. At least a million people live here in 5 square kilometres and five to six people share a single room.

In Madhya Pradesh, the spike in number of infections in Indore -- ranked the cleanest city in the country for the third time in a row last year in the central government's cleanliness survey -- has raised alarm among the officials. The city has recorded at least 27 of state's 36 deaths, according to the figures reported on Saturday.

Globally, the United States has reported a record 20,000 deaths linked to COVID-19, the highest in the world. Italy, the hardest-hit country in Europe with a population a fifth the size of the US, has recorded 19,468 deaths.