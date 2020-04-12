Aviation Sector May Escape Lockdown, But Wings Clipped, Say Sources

The aviation industry has been the worst hit in the global lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Clampdown may soon be removed from the crucial aviation sector, sources said, with the matter being discussed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with the Chief Ministers yesterday. Passenger air traffic - domestic and international - was halted even before PM Modi announced the 21-day countrywide "curfew-like" lockdown on the evening of March 14. As of now, only cargo flights and special flights are operating.

Sources have now said even though the lockdown is likely to be extended for another two weeks, a recommendation has been made to ease it from the aviation sector.

The aviation industry has been the worst hit in the global lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Fresh data from the International Air Transport Association showed that air passenger demand nosedived 14.1 per cent globally last month compared to February 2019. "This was the steepest decline in traffic since 9/11," global aviation association IATA said in a statement.

In India, airlines have grounded fleets, slashed salaries of employees or sent them on mandatory sabbatical. Cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights, however, have been permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA.

The discussion on revival of passenger flights comes as the government is planning relaxations in certain sectors to ensure the survival of the economy.

Underscoring the issue, PM Modi yesterday said, "In my first address I had said, 'Jaan hai to jahaan hai (If there is life, the world will exist)'. We must now look at Jaan bhi, jahaan bhi (life and the world)".

After a meeting with state Chief Ministers yesterday, the Prime Minister had indicated that that relaxations will be allowed in the infrastructure sector, where lockdown hit the livelihood of thousands of migrant workers. The agri-sector - crucial ahead of the harvest season - is also expected to get relief too.

The home ministry is also expected come out with a list of sectors where relaxations are likely to be allowed. This will include food processing, pharmaceuticals, industries and construction, but the workers will need to follow strict social distancing.

World 17,81,275 Cases 12,66,766 Active 4,05,499 Recovered 1,09,010 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 17,81,275 and 1,09,010 have died; 12,66,766 are active cases and 4,05,499 have recovered as on April 12, 2020 at 2:38 pm.