Easter 2020: PM Modi Says He Hopes This Day Adds 'Strength To Overcome COVID-19'

Easter 2020: PM Modi wished people on the occasion of Easter today. (File)

This year's Easter Sunday is being spent by devotees at home due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, as churches across the country will remain closed, while some of them are live-streaming services. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to wish people on the occasion of Easter, saying that he hopes this day adds "strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet."

Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Easter. We remember the noble thoughts of Lord Christ, especially his unwavering commitment to empowering the poor and needy. May this Easter give us added strength to successfully overcome COVID-19 and create a healthier planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 12, 2020

Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

Churches are expected to be empty on Easter Sunday, the culmination of the Holy Week for the world's two billion-plus Christians, with congregations shuttered at home to stem a pandemic that has infected 1.7 million and killed more than 107,000 across the world.

"Wishing everyone a happy and blessed Easter. May this festival bring us joy, health and happiness. Also, on this day, let us reaffirm our collective resolve to overcome the challenge posed by COVID-19," said President Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished people on the occasion.

My best wishes and greetings on the joyous occasion of Easter! #HappyEaster2020pic.twitter.com/40D739koVo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 12, 2020

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said this is the time for "hope, revival and renewal."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted people on today's occasion and said: "The resurrection of Christ is a message of hope, faith and victory."

Happy Easter. The resurrection of Christ is a message of hope, faith and victory. May this Easter bring for us light in these difficult times, give us hope for a healthier tomorrow and strengthen our faith to emerge victorious from the ongoing pandemic. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Congress leader Sachin Pilot wished people on Easter saying: "May the miracle of Easter bring hope, peace and happiness."

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan were also among those who took to Twitter to spread the message of hope as the COVID-19 disease spreads across the globe. The highly infectious novel coronavirus or COVID-19 has infected 8,356 people in India, and killed 273.

Pope Francis broke with centuries of tradition and livestreamed Easter Sunday mass to allow the world to celebrate their holiest holiday under a coronavirus lockdown. "Darkness and death do not have the last word," he said.