Maharashtra Reports 11,119 COVID-19 Cases, 422 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said.

With 422 COVID-19 patients dying to the infection, the death count in the state reached 20,687, he said.

9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

In state capital Mumbai, 931 new cases and 49 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,30,410, and death count to 7,222.

The number of active cases in the country's financial capital is 17,693, the official said.

Pune city reported 1,267 new cases along with 54 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city stands at 81,674 and death count at 2,131, the official said.

So far 32,64,384 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Of the 422 deaths reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, 327 deaths had taken place in the last 48 hours while 67 deaths had taken place in the last one week, the official said.

The remaining 28 deaths had taken place before the last week but were accounted for in Tuesday's data, he added.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) -- which covers Mumbai and surrounding towns -- reported 2,644 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking its total to 2,92,046, while 162 deaths took the total fatalities in the region to 11,776.

Pune division's COVID-19 tally increased to 1,57,846 with 3,221 new cases, while 113 fatalities took the death count to 4,228. Nashik division has reported 66,872 cases and 1,772 deaths so far. Kolhapur division has reported 25,523 cases and 745 deaths. Aurangabad division has reported 24,963 cases and 769 deaths so far. Latur division has reported 16,430 cases and 521 deaths. Akola division has reported 13,001 cases and 380 deaths and Nagpur division 18,229 cases and 434 deaths.

As many as 567 people from other states have been treated in Maharashtra, including 62 who died.

There are 11,35,749 people under home quarantine while 38,175 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,15,477, new cases 11,119, total deaths 20,687, recoveries 4,37,870, active cases 1,56,608 and people tested so far 32,64,384.