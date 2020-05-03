Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Near 13,000-Mark, Total Deaths Rise To 548

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra grew to 12,974 with 678 new cases, 441 of them in Mumbai alone, on Sunday, a state health official said.
The death count due to coronavirus went up to 548 in the state as 27 more people died due to the infection, of whom 21 died in Mumbai, the official said.
Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 441 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took its tally of such patients to 8,800. The death toll in the metropolis is 343 so far, he said.
The Thane division, which according to the state health department also comprises Mumbai city, has reported 10,223 coronavirus positive cases and 371 deaths so far.
Pune division has recorded 1,549 positive cases and 114 deaths so far. The Pune city alone reported 1,243 cases and 99 deaths so far, the official said.
The Kolhapur division, which comprises western Maharashtra and Konkan, has so far recorded 61 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, followed by Nashik division that had reported 413 cases and 30 fatalities so far, he added.
According to the official, the Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has registered 297 cases of COVID-19 along with 10 deaths, while Latur division has till now reported 47 such cases and two fatalities.
There are 198 cases in Akola division and 12 deaths while 158 cases and two death in Nagpur division.
The number of COVID-19 patients from other state who are receiving treatment here are 28 while four due to to coronavirus infection, the official said.
Of the 27 deaths due to the infection reported on Sunday, 21 were from Mumbai city, four in Pune, one each in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, he said.
The state has carried out COVID-19 tests on 1,70,139 people, of whom 1,56,078 tested negative, while 12,974 others were found infected till Sunday.
The Centre's analysis says that 1,237 laboratory tests per 10 lakh population have been conducted in Maharashtra, as against the national figure of 803, he said.
Currently, there are 997 active containment zones in the state.
As many as 11,078 squads have completed surveillance of 51.05 lakh population.
Till date, 2,115 patients have been discharged after recovery across the state, the official said.
There are 1,81,382 people in home quarantine, while 13,158 others in institutional quarantine, he said.
The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases-12,974, new cases- 678, deaths- 548, discharged -2,115, active cases- 10,311 and people tested so far- 1,70,139.
World
India
State & District Details
|State
|Cases
|Active
|Recovered
|Deaths
DistrictCases
Mumbai3029
Pune660
Thane465
Nashik96
Nagpur76
Mumbai Sub Ur67
Yavatmal32
Aurangabad30
Sangli27
Ahmednagar27
Sholapur21
Buldhana21
Palaghar17
Akola17
Raigad17
Satara14
Kolhapur8
Latur8
Ratnagiri7
Amravati6
Jalgaon3
Osmanabad3
Sindhudurg (kudal)2
Chandrapur2
Dhule2
Beed1
Washim1
Parbhani1
Jalna1
Nandurbar1
Gondia1
Hingoli1
Details Awaited*7632
12296 790
9775 633
2000 121
521 36
DistrictCases
Ahmedabad1298
Surat338
Vadodara188
Rajkot40
Bhavnagar32
Anand28
Bharuch23
Gandhi Nagar17
Patan15
Narmada12
Panchmahal11
Banaskantha10
Arvalli8
Chhota Udepur7
Kutch6
Mehsana6
Botad5
Porbandar3
Mahisagar3
Kheda3
Gir Somnath3
Dahod3
Sabarkantha2
Valsad2
Morbi1
Jamnagar1
Tapi1
Details Awaited*2989
5055 334
3897 147
896 161
262 26
DistrictCases
Tj From Quaritine1080
Central Delhi184
South East130
West Delhi122
South Delhi70
North Delhi60
Shahadara48
South West Delhi42
East Delhi38
New Delhi37
North West Delhi32
North East Delhi25
Details Awaited*2254
4122 384
2802 292
1256 89
64 3
DistrictCases
Indore915
Bhopal277
Khargon41
Dhaar41
Khandwa (east Nimar)32
Ujjain29
Raisen29
Hoshangabad25
Jabalpur25
Barwani24
Dewas18
Vidisha13
Ratlam13
Morena13
Mandsaur9
Agar8
Shajapur6
Sheopur-kalan4
Alirajpur3
Gwalior3
Sagar2
Shivpuri2
Chindwara2
Betul2
Rajgarh1
Dindori1
Tikamgarh1
Details Awaited*1307
2846 127
1892
798 274
156 11
DistrictCases
Jaipur537
Jodhpur228
Bharatpur102
Kota99
Tonk95
Banswara60
Iran Evacuees60
Nagaur58
Jhunjhunu37
Bikaner35
Jaisalmer32
Bhilwara28
Ajmer23
Jhalawar20
Churu14
Dausa13
Alwar7
Dungarpur5
Sawai Madhopur5
Udaipur4
Hanumangarh3
Karauli3
Pali2
Pratapgarh2
Sikar2
Dholpur1
Barmer1
Details Awaited*1296
2772 106
1586 98
1121 5
65 3
DistrictCases
Chennai303
Coimbatore133
Tiruppur109
Dindigul76
Erode70
Tirunelveli62
Chengalpattu53
Tiruchirapalli50
Namakkal50
Thiruvallur48
Thanjavur46
Madurai46
Nagapattinam44
Theni43
Karur42
Ranipet39
Villupuram36
Thoothukudi27
Thiruvarur27
Cuddalore26
Tenkasi26
Salem24
Vellore22
Virudhunagar19
Tirupattur17
Nagerkoil (kanyakumari)16
Sivagangai12
Tiruvannamalai12
Ramanathapuram11
Udagamandalam9
Kancheepuram9
Perambalur5
Ariyalur4
Kalllakurichi3
Pudukottai1
Details Awaited*1237
2757 231
1387 201
1341 29
29 1
DistrictCases
Agra241
Lucknow167
Gautam Budha Nagar98
Meerut75
Saharanpur72
Kanpur59
Firozabad58
Moradabad58
Ghaziabad41
Shamli26
Bijnor26
Basti19
Bulandshahar18
Sitapur17
Hapur17
Amroha17
Baghpat15
Rampur15
Varanasi14
Budaun13
Azamgarh7
Auraiya7
Sambhal7
Mathura6
Maharajganj6
Ghazipur6
Kannauj6
Pratapgarh6
Bareilly6
Muzaffar Nagar5
Jaunpur5
Lakhimpur Kheri4
Mainpuri4
Hathras4
Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj)3
Mirzapur3
Etah3
Etawah3
Kaushambi2
Banda2
Pilibhit2
Hardoi2
Rae-bareilly2
Unnao1
Sultanpur1
Bara-banki1
Sant Kabir Nagar1
Shahjahanpur1
Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi)1
Mau1
Gonda1
Allahabad1
Details Awaited*1450
2626 171
1885 129
698 42
43
DistrictCases
Kurnool158
Guntur128
Krishna76
Nellore67
Prakasam44
Kadapa37
West Godavari35
Anantapur29
Chittoor28
East Godavari24
Visakhapatnam20
Details Awaited*937
1583 58
1062 11
488 47
33
DistrictCases
Hyderabad472
Suryapet75
Nizamabad56
Vikarabad36
Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy)35
Gadwal (jogulamba)32
Medchal30
Warangal25
Adilabad19
Karimnagar19
Nirmal18
Yadadri15
Nalgonda15
Mahaboobnagar12
Kamareddy11
Sangareddy8
Khammam7
Medak6
Asifabad (komarambhim)5
Kothagudem (badadri)4
Jagityal3
Siricilla (rajanna)3
Bhupalpally (jayashanker)3
Nagarkurnool2
Peddapally2
Mulugu2
Janagoan2
Siddipet1
Mahabubabad1
Details Awaited*144
1063 6
577
458 17
28 2
DistrictCases
Kolkata184
Howrah79
North 24 Parganas46
Purba Mednipur21
Hooghly12
South 24 Parganas9
Kalimpomg7
Paschim Burdwan7
Nadia6
Jalpaiguri5
Darjeeling4
Paschim Mednipur4
Diamond Harbour-hd3
Murshidabad2
Basirhat-hd1
Purba Burdwan1
Nandigram-hd1
Details Awaited*530
922 127
738 115
151 12
33
DistrictCases
Sasnagar61
Jalandhar48
Patiala26
Pathankot24
Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar)19
Ludhiana16
Amritsar11
Mansa11
Hoshiarpur7
Moga4
Rupnagar3
Sangrur3
Faridkot3
Kapurthala2
Barnala2
Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind)2
Muktsar1
Gurdaspur1
Firozepur1
Details Awaited*527
772
640
112
20
DistrictCases
Bandipora81
Srinagar79
Baramulla43
Kupwara31
Jammu27
Shopian22
Udhampur20
Ganderbal14
Badgam13
Kulgam6
Rajouri4
Samba4
Anantnag3
Pulwama3
Details Awaited*316
666 27
404 20
254 7
8
DistrictCases
Mysuru84
Bbmp66
Belagavi42
Vijayapura32
Kalburgi27
Bengaluru (u)23
Bagalkote21
Chikkaballapur16
Bidar15
Dakshin Kannada14
Ballari13
Mandya12
Bengaluru (r)12
Uttara Kannada11
Dharwad7
Gadag4
Udupi3
Tumakuru2
Davanagere2
Kodagu1
Chitradurga1
Details Awaited*198
606 8
299
282 27
25
DistrictCases
Kasaragode170
Cannanore(kannur)92
Ernakulam24
Kozhicode (calicut)20
Malappuram20
Pathanamthitta17
Thiruvananthapuram14
Thrissur13
Idukki10
Kollam9
Palakkad8
Alappuzha5
Kottayam3
Wyanad3
Details Awaited*92
500 2
96
400 8
4
DistrictCases
Siwan29
Nalanda28
Munger20
Begusarai9
Patna7
Gaya5
Buxar4
Gopalganj3
Nawada3
Bhagalpur1
Bhojpur1
Lakhisarai1
Saran1
Vaishali1
Details Awaited*369
482 11
361
117 19
4 1
DistrictCases
Nuh57
Faridabad42
Gurgaon38
Palwal34
Panchkula18
Ambala12
Sonepat7
Karnal6
Panipat5
Sirsa4
Yamunanagar3
Bhiwani3
Kurukshetra2
Kaithal2
Jind2
Hissar2
Rohtak1
Fatehabad1
Charkhi Dadri1
Details Awaited*154
394 34
163 34
227
4
DistrictCases
Khurda (bhuvaneshwar)46
Bhadrak8
Balasore3
Jajpur2
Kalahandi2
Kendrapara2
Sundargarh2
Cuttack1
Dhenkanal1
Puri1
Details Awaited*92
160 6
103 5
56 1
1
DistrictCases
Ranchi25
Bokaro10
Hazaribagh3
Dhanbad2
Simdega2
Deoghar1
Giridh1
Koderma1
Details Awaited*70
115 4
90 2
22 2
3
DistrictCases
Chandigarh26
Details Awaited*68
94 6
75 4
19 2
0
DistrictCases
Dehradun24
Nainital9
Haridwar7
Udhamsingh Nagar4
Almora1
Pauri Garhwal1
Details Awaited*13
59 1
20
39 2
0
DistrictCases
Korba28
Raipur5
Bilaspur1
Durg1
Rajnandgaon1
Details Awaited*7
43
7
36
0
DistrictCases
Golaghat9
Marigaon6
Dhubri4
Goalpara4
Nalbari4
Kamrup Metro2
Cachar1
Hailakandi1
Kamrup1
Karimganj1
Lakhimpur1
S Mancachar1
Details Awaited*8
43
10
32
1
DistrictCases
Leh (ladakh)14
Details Awaited*26
40 18
23 18
17
0
DistrictCases
Una16
Solan9
Chamba6
Kangra5
Hamirpur2
Sirmaur1
Details Awaited*1
40
6
33 3
1
DistrictCases
South Andaman16
Details Awaited*17
33
16
17 1
0
DistrictCases
East Khasi Hills11
Details Awaited*1
12
11
0
1
DistrictCases
Puducherry6
Details Awaited*2
8
3
5
0
DistrictCases
North Goa6
South Goa1
7
0
7
0
DistrictCases
Gomati1
North Tripura1
Details Awaited*2
4 2
2 2
2
0
DistrictCases
Imphal West1
Thoubal1
2
0
2
0
DistrictCases
Aizwal West1
1
1
0
0
DistrictCases
Lohit1
1
0
1
0
