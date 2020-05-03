Maharashtra COVID-19 Cases Near 13,000-Mark, Total Deaths Rise To 548

Currently, there are 997 active containment zones in the state. (File)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra grew to 12,974 with 678 new cases, 441 of them in Mumbai alone, on Sunday, a state health official said.

The death count due to coronavirus went up to 548 in the state as 27 more people died due to the infection, of whom 21 died in Mumbai, the official said.

Mumbai city alone reported a jump of 441 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which took its tally of such patients to 8,800. The death toll in the metropolis is 343 so far, he said.

The Thane division, which according to the state health department also comprises Mumbai city, has reported 10,223 coronavirus positive cases and 371 deaths so far.

Pune division has recorded 1,549 positive cases and 114 deaths so far. The Pune city alone reported 1,243 cases and 99 deaths so far, the official said.

The Kolhapur division, which comprises western Maharashtra and Konkan, has so far recorded 61 COVID-19 cases and three deaths, followed by Nashik division that had reported 413 cases and 30 fatalities so far, he added.

According to the official, the Aurangabad division in central Maharashtra has registered 297 cases of COVID-19 along with 10 deaths, while Latur division has till now reported 47 such cases and two fatalities.

There are 198 cases in Akola division and 12 deaths while 158 cases and two death in Nagpur division.

The number of COVID-19 patients from other state who are receiving treatment here are 28 while four due to to coronavirus infection, the official said.

Of the 27 deaths due to the infection reported on Sunday, 21 were from Mumbai city, four in Pune, one each in Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai, he said.

The state has carried out COVID-19 tests on 1,70,139 people, of whom 1,56,078 tested negative, while 12,974 others were found infected till Sunday.

The Centre's analysis says that 1,237 laboratory tests per 10 lakh population have been conducted in Maharashtra, as against the national figure of 803, he said.

Currently, there are 997 active containment zones in the state.

As many as 11,078 squads have completed surveillance of 51.05 lakh population.

Till date, 2,115 patients have been discharged after recovery across the state, the official said.

There are 1,81,382 people in home quarantine, while 13,158 others in institutional quarantine, he said.

The COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases-12,974, new cases- 678, deaths- 548, discharged -2,115, active cases- 10,311 and people tested so far- 1,70,139.

World 34,48,340 Cases 21,03,248 Active 11,00,880 Recovered 2,44,212 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 187 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 34,48,340 and 2,44,212 have died; 21,03,248 are active cases and 11,00,880 have recovered as on May 3, 2020 at 6:18 pm. India 40,263 2487 Cases 28,070 1535 Active 10,887 869 Recovered 1,306 83 Deaths In India, there are 40,263 confirmed cases including 1,306 deaths. The number of active cases is 28,070 and 10,887 have recovered as on May 3, 2020 at 5:00 pm. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 3029 Pune 660 Thane 465 Nashik 96 Nagpur 76 Mumbai Sub Ur 67 Yavatmal 32 Aurangabad 30 Sangli 27 Ahmednagar 27 Sholapur 21 Buldhana 21 Palaghar 17 Akola 17 Raigad 17 Satara 14 Kolhapur 8 Latur 8 Ratnagiri 7 Amravati 6 Jalgaon 3 Osmanabad 3 Sindhudurg (kudal) 2 Chandrapur 2 Dhule 2 Beed 1 Washim 1 Parbhani 1 Jalna 1 Nandurbar 1 Gondia 1 Hingoli 1 Details Awaited* 7632 12296 790 9775 633 2000 121 521 36 Gujarat District Cases Ahmedabad 1298 Surat 338 Vadodara 188 Rajkot 40 Bhavnagar 32 Anand 28 Bharuch 23 Gandhi Nagar 17 Patan 15 Narmada 12 Panchmahal 11 Banaskantha 10 Arvalli 8 Chhota Udepur 7 Kutch 6 Mehsana 6 Botad 5 Porbandar 3 Mahisagar 3 Kheda 3 Gir Somnath 3 Dahod 3 Sabarkantha 2 Valsad 2 Morbi 1 Jamnagar 1 Tapi 1 Details Awaited* 2989 5055 334 3897 147 896 161 262 26 Delhi District Cases Tj From Quaritine 1080 Central Delhi 184 South East 130 West Delhi 122 South Delhi 70 North Delhi 60 Shahadara 48 South West Delhi 42 East Delhi 38 New Delhi 37 North West Delhi 32 North East Delhi 25 Details Awaited* 2254 4122 384 2802 292 1256 89 64 3 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 915 Bhopal 277 Khargon 41 Dhaar 41 Khandwa (east Nimar) 32 Ujjain 29 Raisen 29 Hoshangabad 25 Jabalpur 25 Barwani 24 Dewas 18 Vidisha 13 Ratlam 13 Morena 13 Mandsaur 9 Agar 8 Shajapur 6 Sheopur-kalan 4 Alirajpur 3 Gwalior 3 Sagar 2 Shivpuri 2 Chindwara 2 Betul 2 Rajgarh 1 Dindori 1 Tikamgarh 1 Details Awaited* 1307 2846 127 1892 798 274 156 11 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 537 Jodhpur 228 Bharatpur 102 Kota 99 Tonk 95 Banswara 60 Iran Evacuees 60 Nagaur 58 Jhunjhunu 37 Bikaner 35 Jaisalmer 32 Bhilwara 28 Ajmer 23 Jhalawar 20 Churu 14 Dausa 13 Alwar 7 Dungarpur 5 Sawai Madhopur 5 Udaipur 4 Hanumangarh 3 Karauli 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Sikar 2 Dholpur 1 Barmer 1 Details Awaited* 1296 2772 106 1586 98 1121 5 65 3 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 303 Coimbatore 133 Tiruppur 109 Dindigul 76 Erode 70 Tirunelveli 62 Chengalpattu 53 Tiruchirapalli 50 Namakkal 50 Thiruvallur 48 Thanjavur 46 Madurai 46 Nagapattinam 44 Theni 43 Karur 42 Ranipet 39 Villupuram 36 Thoothukudi 27 Thiruvarur 27 Cuddalore 26 Tenkasi 26 Salem 24 Vellore 22 Virudhunagar 19 Tirupattur 17 Nagerkoil (kanyakumari) 16 Sivagangai 12 Tiruvannamalai 12 Ramanathapuram 11 Udagamandalam 9 Kancheepuram 9 Perambalur 5 Ariyalur 4 Kalllakurichi 3 Pudukottai 1 Details Awaited* 1237 2757 231 1387 201 1341 29 29 1 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Agra 241 Lucknow 167 Gautam Budha Nagar 98 Meerut 75 Saharanpur 72 Kanpur 59 Firozabad 58 Moradabad 58 Ghaziabad 41 Shamli 26 Bijnor 26 Basti 19 Bulandshahar 18 Sitapur 17 Hapur 17 Amroha 17 Baghpat 15 Rampur 15 Varanasi 14 Budaun 13 Azamgarh 7 Auraiya 7 Sambhal 7 Mathura 6 Maharajganj 6 Ghazipur 6 Kannauj 6 Pratapgarh 6 Bareilly 6 Muzaffar Nagar 5 Jaunpur 5 Lakhimpur Kheri 4 Mainpuri 4 Hathras 4 Kanshi Ram Nagar (kasganj) 3 Mirzapur 3 Etah 3 Etawah 3 Kaushambi 2 Banda 2 Pilibhit 2 Hardoi 2 Rae-bareilly 2 Unnao 1 Sultanpur 1 Bara-banki 1 Sant Kabir Nagar 1 Shahjahanpur 1 Sant Ravi Das Nagar (bhadoi) 1 Mau 1 Gonda 1 Allahabad 1 Details Awaited* 1450 2626 171 1885 129 698 42 43 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 158 Guntur 128 Krishna 76 Nellore 67 Prakasam 44 Kadapa 37 West Godavari 35 Anantapur 29 Chittoor 28 East Godavari 24 Visakhapatnam 20 Details Awaited* 937 1583 58 1062 11 488 47 33 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 472 Suryapet 75 Nizamabad 56 Vikarabad 36 Hyderabad Rural (ranga Reddy) 35 Gadwal (jogulamba) 32 Medchal 30 Warangal 25 Adilabad 19 Karimnagar 19 Nirmal 18 Yadadri 15 Nalgonda 15 Mahaboobnagar 12 Kamareddy 11 Sangareddy 8 Khammam 7 Medak 6 Asifabad (komarambhim) 5 Kothagudem (badadri) 4 Jagityal 3 Siricilla (rajanna) 3 Bhupalpally (jayashanker) 3 Nagarkurnool 2 Peddapally 2 Mulugu 2 Janagoan 2 Siddipet 1 Mahabubabad 1 Details Awaited* 144 1063 6 577 458 17 28 2 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 184 Howrah 79 North 24 Parganas 46 Purba Mednipur 21 Hooghly 12 South 24 Parganas 9 Kalimpomg 7 Paschim Burdwan 7 Nadia 6 Jalpaiguri 5 Darjeeling 4 Paschim Mednipur 4 Diamond Harbour-hd 3 Murshidabad 2 Basirhat-hd 1 Purba Burdwan 1 Nandigram-hd 1 Details Awaited* 530 922 127 738 115 151 12 33 Punjab District Cases Sasnagar 61 Jalandhar 48 Patiala 26 Pathankot 24 Nawanshahr (sbs Nagar) 19 Ludhiana 16 Amritsar 11 Mansa 11 Hoshiarpur 7 Moga 4 Rupnagar 3 Sangrur 3 Faridkot 3 Kapurthala 2 Barnala 2 Fatehgarh Sahib (sarhind) 2 Muktsar 1 Gurdaspur 1 Firozepur 1 Details Awaited* 527 772 640 112 20 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Bandipora 81 Srinagar 79 Baramulla 43 Kupwara 31 Jammu 27 Shopian 22 Udhampur 20 Ganderbal 14 Badgam 13 Kulgam 6 Rajouri 4 Samba 4 Anantnag 3 Pulwama 3 Details Awaited* 316 666 27 404 20 254 7 8 Karnataka District Cases Mysuru 84 Bbmp 66 Belagavi 42 Vijayapura 32 Kalburgi 27 Bengaluru (u) 23 Bagalkote 21 Chikkaballapur 16 Bidar 15 Dakshin Kannada 14 Ballari 13 Mandya 12 Bengaluru (r) 12 Uttara Kannada 11 Dharwad 7 Gadag 4 Udupi 3 Tumakuru 2 Davanagere 2 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 198 606 8 299 282 27 25 Kerala District Cases Kasaragode 170 Cannanore(kannur) 92 Ernakulam 24 Kozhicode (calicut) 20 Malappuram 20 Pathanamthitta 17 Thiruvananthapuram 14 Thrissur 13 Idukki 10 Kollam 9 Palakkad 8 Alappuzha 5 Kottayam 3 Wyanad 3 Details Awaited* 92 500 2 96 400 8 4 Bihar District Cases Siwan 29 Nalanda 28 Munger 20 Begusarai 9 Patna 7 Gaya 5 Buxar 4 Gopalganj 3 Nawada 3 Bhagalpur 1 Bhojpur 1 Lakhisarai 1 Saran 1 Vaishali 1 Details Awaited* 369 482 11 361 117 19 4 1 Haryana District Cases Nuh 57 Faridabad 42 Gurgaon 38 Palwal 34 Panchkula 18 Ambala 12 Sonepat 7 Karnal 6 Panipat 5 Sirsa 4 Yamunanagar 3 Bhiwani 3 Kurukshetra 2 Kaithal 2 Jind 2 Hissar 2 Rohtak 1 Fatehabad 1 Charkhi Dadri 1 Details Awaited* 154 394 34 163 34 227 4 Odisha District Cases Khurda (bhuvaneshwar) 46 Bhadrak 8 Balasore 3 Jajpur 2 Kalahandi 2 Kendrapara 2 Sundargarh 2 Cuttack 1 Dhenkanal 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 92 160 6 103 5 56 1 1 Jharkhand District Cases Ranchi 25 Bokaro 10 Hazaribagh 3 Dhanbad 2 Simdega 2 Deoghar 1 Giridh 1 Koderma 1 Details Awaited* 70 115 4 90 2 22 2 3 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 26 Details Awaited* 68 94 6 75 4 19 2 0 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 24 Nainital 9 Haridwar 7 Udhamsingh Nagar 4 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 13 59 1 20 39 2 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Korba 28 Raipur 5 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 7 43 7 36 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Marigaon 6 Dhubri 4 Goalpara 4 Nalbari 4 Kamrup Metro 2 Cachar 1 Hailakandi 1 Kamrup 1 Karimganj 1 Lakhimpur 1 S Mancachar 1 Details Awaited* 8 43 10 32 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh (ladakh) 14 Details Awaited* 26 40 18 23 18 17 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Una 16 Solan 9 Chamba 6 Kangra 5 Hamirpur 2 Sirmaur 1 Details Awaited* 1 40 6 33 3 1 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases South Andaman 16 Details Awaited* 17 33 16 17 1 0 Meghalaya District Cases East Khasi Hills 11 Details Awaited* 1 12 11 0 1 Puducherry District Cases Puducherry 6 Details Awaited* 2 8 3 5 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 6 South Goa 1 7 0 7 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 North Tripura 1 Details Awaited* 2 4 2 2 2 2 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 2 0 2 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizwal West 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Lohit 1 1 0 1 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)