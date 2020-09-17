Coronavirus India Live Updates: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Tests Coronavirus Positive

The global death count due to COVID-19 has crossed 937,000 (Representational)

Coronavirus Latest Updates: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted this evening that he has tested positive for coronavirus, which has so far infected more than 50 lakh people in India.

In the mandatory covid tests for parliamentarians conducted before the monsoon session started on Monday, 17 members of the Lok Sabha and eight from the Rajya Sabha had tested positive. Mr Gadkari had tested negative at the time. His positive result came from a test conducted in Nagpur, sources said. Mr Gadkari had attended parliament on Monday.

"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID 19 positive. I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," read the tweet of Mr Gadkari.

Meanwhile, the global death count due to COVID-19 has crossed 937,000 and the number of cases is almost 29.7 million, as per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University.

