Coronavirus Live Updates: India COVID-19 Cases Cross 16-Lakh Mark, Fifth-Highest Deaths In World

COVID-19 India Updates: It took 183 days for India to cross 16 lakh coronavirus cases. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported a new record surge on Friday morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh samples were tested on Thursday which is the highest single-day figure so far.

The country's Covid tally has crossed 16 lakh cases after the latest spike, just three days after crossing the 15 lakh-mark. More than 10.58 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 64.54 per cent on Friday morning.

With 779 new deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry put total fatalities at 35,747, giving India the world's fifth-highest death count behind the United States, Brazil, Britain and Mexico. This is the second consecutive day that more than 50,000 new cases have been reported in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Friday surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The state has added over 30,000 cases to its tally in the last three days, taking its total of those infected by the deadly virus to 1,40,933, including 1,349 fatalities.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,376 cases and 60 deaths on Friday.

The national capital, which remained on the third spot behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for weeks on the list, added 1,195 cases, taking its total to 1,35,598.

The infection positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 7.22 per cent due to the abnormal spurt in the number of cases in the last three days when it added 30,636 cases.

As many as 3,822 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in a day. Overall, the state now has 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured, the bulletin added.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Aug 01, 2020 05:31 (IST) Odisha's COVID-19 Cases Cross 31,000-Mark, Death Count At 177

Odisha's COVID-19 caseload crossed the 31,000-mark on Friday with 1,499 more people testing positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the death count due to the disease to 177 in the state, a health official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts, he said.

With an average 827 new cases being added to the tally every day in July, the virus count in the state now stands at 31,877, the official said.

Odisha reported the third-highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Friday. The state registered the highest single-day spike of 1,594 cases on July 3 and the second- highest spike of 1,503 infections on July 26.