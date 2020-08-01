Coronavirus Live Updates: India COVID-19 Cases Cross 16-Lakh Mark, Fifth-Highest Deaths In World

Coronavirus Live Updates: India reported a new record surge on Friday morning in coronavirus cases with more than 55,000 fresh infections, the Union Health Ministry said, adding that over 6.42 lakh samples were tested on Thursday which is the highest single-day figure so far.
The country's Covid tally has crossed 16 lakh cases after the latest spike, just three days after crossing the 15 lakh-mark. More than 10.58 lakh patients have recovered; the recovery rate stood at 64.54 per cent on Friday morning.
With 779 new deaths in 24 hours, the health ministry put total fatalities at 35,747, giving India the world's fifth-highest death count behind the United States, Brazil, Britain and Mexico. This is the second consecutive day that more than 50,000 new cases have been reported in 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh on Friday surpassed Delhi to become the third worst coronavirus-hit state in the country. The state has added over 30,000 cases to its tally in the last three days, taking its total of those infected by the deadly virus to 1,40,933, including 1,349 fatalities.
Andhra Pradesh reported 10,376 cases and 60 deaths on Friday.
The national capital, which remained on the third spot behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for weeks on the list, added 1,195 cases, taking its total to 1,35,598.
The infection positivity rate in Andhra Pradesh shot up to 7.22 per cent due to the abnormal spurt in the number of cases in the last three days when it added 30,636 cases.
As many as 3,822 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals in a day. Overall, the state now has 75,720 active cases after 63,864 were cured, the bulletin added.