Coronavirus Live Updates: Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa Test Positive For Coronavirus

Amit Shah said his health was "fine" but he was being hospitalised "on the advice of doctors".

Coronavirus Live Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, which has infected more than 17 lakh people in the country. According to the sources said he has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi.

In a tweet, the minister said his health was "fine" but he was being hospitalised "on the advice of doctors". He also requested that all those "who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done".

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted late Sunday night that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a brief post on Twitter Mr Yediyurappa said that he was fine but had been hospitalised on the advice of doctors.

The Chief Minister's media team has said he has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. Mr Yediyurappa, 77, also requested those who had come in contact with him to be wary of Covid symptoms and self-isolate.

"I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine," the Chief Minister's tweet read.

According to the Union Home Ministry data, the total coronavirus cases surged to 17,50,723, on Sunday while the death count climbed to 37,364.

The recoveries have increased to 11,45,629, while there are 5,67,730 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 65.44 per cent while the fatality rate has further dropped to 2.13 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Aug 03, 2020 06:24 (IST) Assam Government Issues Guidelines On Permissible Activities In State

The Assam government has issued guidelines regarding permissible activities in the state which will come into effect from 7 PM on Sunday and remain valid till 7 PM of August 14.

Inter-district movement is allowed on Monday and Tuesday only. No separate permission/approval/e-permit will be required.

Malls and gymnasiums are allowed to operate between Monday and Friday on the same side of the street on which other shops are allowed in Kamrup Metropolitan District and both sides in the case of all other districts.

Movement of individuals strictly prohibited between 6 PM and 6 AM.

"After due consideration of the COVID situation as it prevails in the state of Assam and taking into consideration latest directives issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs dated 29 July 2020, the following modifications of the order dated 18 July, 2020 are allowed in the entire State of Assam: This order shall come into force with effect from 7 PM of 2 August, 2020 and remain valid till 7 PM of 14 August, 2020," the order from the Assam government read.

Aug 03, 2020 05:55 (IST) 1,178 new COVID-19 cases detected out of 19,943 tests conducted in last 24 hours. We have been able to maintain a low positivity rate consistently (today- 5.91%). Total number of cases now at 42,904 including 11,354 active cases & 105 deaths: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Health Minister

Aug 03, 2020 05:27 (IST) Global Coronavirus Cases Cross 18 Million Mark With Over 687,000 Deaths

The number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide has passed 18 million, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 2240 GMT Sunday.

At least 18,011,763 cases have now been registered as the pandemic's rate of infection continues to accelerate. A million more cases have been detected in just the last four days.

More than half of the world's cases have been recorded in the United States and in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 4,657,693 cases including 154,793 deaths, followed by Brazil, with 2,733,677 cases and 94,104 deaths.

The third worst-hit country is India, with 1,750,723 cases and 37,364 deaths.

Worldwide, there have been 687,941 deaths.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.