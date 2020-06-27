Coronavirus India Live Updates: COVID-19 Cases In India Cross 5-Lakh Mark

Coronavirus India Live Updates:The national capital's coronavirus total reached 77,240 on Friday. (File)

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's total of coronavirus cases crossed the five lakh-mark on Friday after the country reported its highest single-day spike of over 17,000 cases. Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, with over 5,000 new cases, reached an aggregate of 1,52,765, while West Bengal and Tamil Nadu also reported their biggest single day COVID-19 numbers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Uttar Pradesh, with a population size the same as four European countries badly hit by the coronavirus, had only a fraction of their death count because of efforts to fight COVID-19. "England, France, Italy and Spain - these countries at one time had conquered the world and were the biggest powers of the world, but if you add up the populations of all these countries it comes to 24 crore, but in India, UP alone has 24 crore. How effective UP has been can be seen from the fact that the four European nations together had 1,30,000 deaths due to COVID-19. But in UP, the number of deaths is 600," he said.

Delhi, which is grappling with the shortage of COVID-19 beds, reported 3,460 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. The national capital's coronavirus total reached 77,240 on Friday. 2,326 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, which took the total of recoveries to 47,091. With an addition of 63, the death count stood at 2,492.

The overall death count on Friday climbed to 15,301 with 407 new fatalities. This was the seventh day in a row that India registered over 14,000 cases. India is only behind US, Brazil and Russia.

Jun 27, 2020 06:25 (IST) COVID-19 Global Count Tops 9.4 Million, Death Count Surpasses 4,80,000

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has risen by over 177,000 in the past 24 hours to 9.4 million and the death count has topped 480,000, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday (local time).

On Thursday, the WHO reported 167,056 new cases and 5,336 related deaths.

The fresh daily situation report estimates the number of infections confirmed in the past 24 hours at 177,012. Further, 5,116 virus-related deaths were reported over the same period, taking the toll to 484,249.

The Americas lead the count with over 4.7 million cases, followed by Europe with more than 2.6 million, news agency ANI reported.

Jun 27, 2020 05:48 (IST) International Flights Remain Suspended Till July 15, Says Government

Commercial international flights to and from India shall stay suspended till July 15, civil aviation watchdog DGCA has announced. The restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator.

All passenger flights were suspended when the country went into a lockdown late in March to contain the spread of coronavirus. Domestic flights resumed on May 25.

"Scheduled international commercial passenger services to or from India shall remain suspended till 2359 hrs IST of July 15, 2020... However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis," said the circular by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Jun 27, 2020 05:47 (IST) Odisha: 218 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Crossses 6,000

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crossed the 6,000-mark on Friday, with 218 more people, including seven NDRF personnel, testing positive for the infection, a health department official said.

With these patients, the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 6,180, he said.

Of the fresh cases, 191 were reported from different quarantine centres where returnees from other states are lodged for preliminary observation.

The seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, who had returned from West Bengal after taking part in Cyclone Amphan restoration work, were also in the quarantine facilities and tested positive for COVID-19, while the remaining cases were detected during the contact-tracing exercises, the official said, news agency PTI reported.

Jun 27, 2020 05:46 (IST) 985 COVID-19 cases, 78 discharged, and 7 deaths reported in Telangana on 26th June. Total number of cases in the state is now at 12,349, including 7,436 active cases, 4,766 discharged & 237 deaths: State Health Department