Maharashtra Sets New Record With 5,318 Coronavirus Cases In 24 Hours

8,96,874 people have been tested for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far (File)

Maharashtra has recorded the highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus cases and fatalities with 5,318 fresh infections and over 167 deaths today. The worst-hit state in the country has reported 1,59,133 coronavirus cases, reported PTI.

7,273 COVID-19 patients have died in the state, including the 167 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Hospitals in the state have discharged 4,430 patients over the last 24 hours, the official said. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 84,245, officials told PTI.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, has recorded 1,460 cases taking the city's total count to 73,747, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's data showed.

Sixty-four new deaths were reported from Mumbai alone, according to a report by PTI. At least 4,200 coronavirus patients have died in Mumbai so far.

8,96,874 people have been tested for the deadly virus in Maharashtra so far. The recovery rate in the state is at 52.94 per cent while the fatality rate is at 4.57 per cent.

5,65,161 people are in home quarantine while 36,925 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra, which is one of worst affected state in the country, will receive the first batch of the experimental COVID-19 drug Remdesivir, which is being manufactured in India by Hyderabad-based drugmaker Hetero.

India is now on the fourth spot globally after US, Brazil and Russia with at least 5,15,465 cases. Over 15,600 COVID-19 patients have died in the country till date. The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.89 lakh people globally since it was first detected in China in December last year. Over 96.04 lakh people have been infected with the highly contagious virus globally.

(With inputs from PTI)