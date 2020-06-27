  • Home
Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams By 10 Days; New Dates On July 3

Delhi University has postponed online, open Book exams for final semester students by 10 days, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New date sheet will be released on July 3 and exams will now commence from July 10.

Delhi University Postpones Open Book Exams By 10 Days
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Delhi University has announced that it is postponing the open book exams, or OBE, for final-semester students of regular and open learning programmes for 10 days, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The exams were scheduled to begin on July 1.

“[The] OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic,” the DU notification said.

The open book exams have been furiously resisted by both teachers and students of DU. Although the University Grants Commission's, or UGC's guidelines on exams, admissions and academic schedule, released in May, do allow for final-semester exams, the UGC has since been directed to "revisit" these guidelines by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'.

New Dates For DU Open Book Exams

The University will announce new dates for the final-year undergraduate and postgraduate exams including the School of Open Learning and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board, or NCWEB, on July 3, 2020, and exams will commence from July 10.

According to the notification by Delhi University, guidelines for the DU open book exam will remain same as announced before. Mock tests for the open book exams will start from July 4, the university said.

“All other activities or facilities notified by examination branch related with OBE mode of examinations adopted as one-time measure for the academic session 2019-20 through various notice or notification shall remain unchanged and no further notification shall be issued either as corrigendum or amendment,” DU said in the notification.

The notifications regarding conduct of OBE for persons with disabilities (PwD) and visually impaired (VI) students will also remain the same, DU informed.

University of Delhi Delhi Univeristy DU Exam
