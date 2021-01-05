Coronavirus Live Updates: UK Announces Nationwide Lockdown

Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown.

In India, as many as 16,504 new infections were recorded on Monday - 9 per cent lower than it was on Sunday - taking the total number of Coronavirus cases till now to 1,03,40,469, government data released this morning showed.

With 214 deaths, fatalities related to the highly-communicable disease in the country rose to 1,49,649. The number of active cases across India is now at 2,43,953 and the number of recoveries at 99,46,867 with 19,557 recuperating in the past 24 hours alone.

