Coronavirus Live Updates: UK Announces Nationwide Lockdown

Nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February, to try to cut spiralling infection rates, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
In India, as many as 16,504 new infections were recorded on Monday - 9 per cent lower than it was on Sunday - taking the total number of Coronavirus cases till now to 1,03,40,469, government data released this morning showed.
With 214 deaths, fatalities related to the highly-communicable disease in the country rose to 1,49,649. The number of active cases across India is now at 2,43,953 and the number of recoveries at 99,46,867 with 19,557 recuperating in the past 24 hours alone.
UK PM Boris Johnson Announces England-Wide Lockdown
The measures, which include the closure of primary and secondary schools, will come into effect Wednesday, he said in a televised address, after Scotland announced similar measures would come into force from midnight (0000 GMT) on Tuesday.
Some 44 million people or three-quarters of the population of England are already living under the toughest restrictions, as Britain grapples with one of the worst mortality rates from coronavirus in the world.
